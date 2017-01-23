Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Apache Tomcat

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--===============1822345431880267774==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="1qR908aHKIAM9OSuPqvhQxn5oTqRKg0g3"



This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--1qR908aHKIAM9OSuPqvhQxn5oTqRKg0g3

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="9JTOAqVxK01qrioqDhuKBuO5tkQjcENe1"

From: Marc Deslauriers <marc.deslauriers@canonical.com>

Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>

To: "ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com"

<ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com>

Message-ID: <c0267307-df45-b502-6bea-a58053289115@canonical.com>

Subject: [USN-3177-1] Tomcat vulnerabilities



--9JTOAqVxK01qrioqDhuKBuO5tkQjcENe1

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3177-1

January 23, 2017



tomcat6, tomcat7, tomcat8 vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in Tomcat.



Software Description:

- tomcat8: Servlet and JSP engine

- tomcat7: Servlet and JSP engine

- tomcat6: Servlet and JSP engine



Details:



It was discovered that the Tomcat realm implementations incorrectly handled

passwords when a username didn't exist. A remote attacker could possibly

use this issue to enumerate usernames. This issue only applied to Ubuntu

12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS. (CVE-2016-0762)



Alvaro Munoz and Alexander Mirosh discovered that Tomcat incorrectly

limited use of a certain utility method. A malicious application could

possibly use this to bypass Security Manager restrictions. This issue only

applied to Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS.

(CVE-2016-5018)



It was discovered that Tomcat did not protect applications from untrusted

data in the HTTP_PROXY environment variable. A remote attacker could

possibly use this issue to redirect outbound traffic to an arbitrary proxy

server. This issue only applied to Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS and

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS. (CVE-2016-5388)



It was discovered that Tomcat incorrectly controlled reading system

properties. A malicious application could possibly use this to bypass

Security Manager restrictions. This issue only applied to Ubuntu 12.04 LTS,

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS. (CVE-2016-6794)



It was discovered that Tomcat incorrectly controlled certain configuration

parameters. A malicious application could possibly use this to bypass

Security Manager restrictions. This issue only applied to Ubuntu 12.04 LTS,

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS. (CVE-2016-6796)



It was discovered that Tomcat incorrectly limited access to global JNDI

resources. A malicious application could use this to access any global JNDI

resource without an explicit ResourceLink. This issue only applied to

Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS. (CVE-2016-6797)



Regis Leroy discovered that Tomcat incorrectly filtered certain invalid

characters from the HTTP request line. A remote attacker could possibly

use this issue to inject data into HTTP responses. (CVE-2016-6816)



Pierre Ernst discovered that the Tomcat JmxRemoteLifecycleListener did not

implement a recommended fix. A remote attacker could possibly use this

issue to execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-8735)



It was discovered that Tomcat incorrectly handled error handling in the

send file code. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue to access

information from other requests. (CVE-2016-8745)



Paul Szabo discovered that the Tomcat package incorrectly handled upgrades

and removals. A local attacker could possibly use this issue to obtain

root privileges. (CVE-2016-9774, CVE-2016-9775)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

libtomcat8-java 8.0.37-1ubuntu0.1

tomcat8 8.0.37-1ubuntu0.1



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

libtomcat8-java 8.0.32-1ubuntu1.3

tomcat8 8.0.32-1ubuntu1.3



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

libtomcat7-java 7.0.52-1ubuntu0.8

tomcat7 7.0.52-1ubuntu0.8



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

libtomcat6-java 6.0.35-1ubuntu3.9

tomcat6 6.0.35-1ubuntu3.9



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3177-1

CVE-2016-0762, CVE-2016-5018, CVE-2016-5388, CVE-2016-6794,

CVE-2016-6796, CVE-2016-6797, CVE-2016-6816, CVE-2016-8735,

CVE-2016-8745, CVE-2016-9774, CVE-2016-9775



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/tomcat8/8.0.37-1ubuntu0.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/tomcat8/8.0.32-1ubuntu1.3

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/tomcat7/7.0.52-1ubuntu0.8

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/tomcat6/6.0.35-1ubuntu3.9







--9JTOAqVxK01qrioqDhuKBuO5tkQjcENe1--



--1qR908aHKIAM9OSuPqvhQxn5oTqRKg0g3

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature

Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v2



iQIcBAEBCgAGBQJYhk4qAAoJEGVp2FWnRL6TyIEP/imbDfvXICvXbqumyCjifNeW

50zIPGeJqQLjE53Bfyrako97o6waVF14oyea7mAO5mrGV86RHOSi8ULe2XYSX+Mc

pO/hYYfKb1VBs29McM4fZV7QccORlzeUugT+eIva3tlxLEAh/t7obzDo4jH+5Bmj

lC27b25G0LLHoaZ7x5qmxyNzl/1Ay/uXt9Y/4CACoZbDcChlisI9XUXOulsx5hpr

8uWwDTOXZLRqPxlTFE9iDndXWuBBr/uP6+vthMs06hKwuL+CKdw2whksRElfUyQc

adHcjSO2zoQ/VMijBPDF8aZxuH4ZxJMEN3UHImAIVMJ+p2ZrWequEppY1HUuIIif

8nnQYokhrl+NlJUJZyyFvVyKNiNughkGx1HmHg+TRJH75UBK4Vat3HWevFDVrYUi

kc1PLvssFD25sKM8v/8XCuNtSvTfJK21QKpXKKU6PfWh1aE6kjoXb55mrPsET4KN

JtBeMpeIv14ctUVOeWsqJV3SSvGIaKfMMGjujnYkqU7t9Fxagg/7FIE2hTWikGKE

DDiZ6MitwqFQAmBuvNNn1vgFrPrlYPcMcu6WXJicP1bloQ7T5RUOrxUV5cFiUhC3

kPRRZZgM1A+6A0VdClWOCpcj39UCoiZ7N5sR80sp2iMbTh5Ajiw1ySP/U181vF/L

WNnQZGVTwkmLDTkerQKm

=1863

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--1qR908aHKIAM9OSuPqvhQxn5oTqRKg0g3--





--===============1822345431880267774==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Disposition: inline



--

ubuntu-security-announce mailing list

ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce



--===============1822345431880267774==--

