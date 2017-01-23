Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in pcsc-lite

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--===============1291016561698966601==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="2JwbdcKb3Jmac0r4MMDSurtmoWM1aLbwg"



This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--2JwbdcKb3Jmac0r4MMDSurtmoWM1aLbwg

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="GiI02iRIeWmPOGR5UaVK9m29IcXNMbxI4"

From: Marc Deslauriers <marc.deslauriers@canonical.com>

Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>

To: ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Message-ID: <2cd5e53d-b5b7-defb-90a3-c2f04fd8dcc9@canonical.com>

Subject: [USN-3176-1] PCSC-Lite vulnerability



--GiI02iRIeWmPOGR5UaVK9m29IcXNMbxI4

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3176-1

January 23, 2017



pcsc-lite vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



PCSC-Lite could be made to crash or run programs as an administrator

if it received specially crafted input.



Software Description:

- pcsc-lite: Middleware to access a smart card using PC/SC



Details:



Peter Wu discovered that the PC/SC service did not correctly handle certain

resources. A local attacker could use this issue to cause PC/SC to crash,

resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary code with

root privileges.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

pcscd 1.8.14-1ubuntu1.16.10.1



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

pcscd 1.8.14-1ubuntu1.16.04.1



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

pcscd 1.8.10-1ubuntu1.1



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

pcscd 1.7.4-2ubuntu2.1



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3176-1

CVE-2016-10109



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/pcsc-lite/1.8.14-1ubuntu1.16.10.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/pcsc-lite/1.8.14-1ubuntu1.16.04.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/pcsc-lite/1.8.10-1ubuntu1.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/pcsc-lite/1.7.4-2ubuntu2.1







--GiI02iRIeWmPOGR5UaVK9m29IcXNMbxI4--



--2JwbdcKb3Jmac0r4MMDSurtmoWM1aLbwg

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature

Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v2



iQIcBAEBCgAGBQJYhk4bAAoJEGVp2FWnRL6T8PkQAIkKeo+XYnQHM0i03UNdAjAA

+MJ2uzh9UDY0rpzl9aAhvzIHXCV84hyhw2KKrH/eQ8i5D4lMkeT5WLCGw82yhklC

xY6BzI93k/qoRGQCC+6gHskwL6Zy6hud9QCdzXD2onf1hbbvWUBs8y00oe3OQgLw

VJWengDG48CmL/WCivOLXFBxSvLNonXUxLB06Vqv7FBmO34dY009sM7B4XULv8r5

rGozsd9pyFAWJT4B+Di2cKqCC6dSqIq66pC1ADGeGBlvzx9qoSvZ38sUV3kLUiMw

DLT5++PCNYAl4uGCZEzXkiLRJdcQEMm2b1i4OHE+Kv0rYZYxQ8q+4cqd6zCEDr6q

3cN1uraodkwfgXvULAJnePWyBV+zvO0nYpOZNgzjEFatI/T5uOONcV7pK1bzijFk

IfeuozhsO0hjupu4RH1Vqp0TeT5nuuzLYSBIAhUsQ5zimbKMl2fqAh5aMcjSKrmh

06MK0b91tnsu+R7qVEBxSOji++MT0mZEjwJ8MCdXbty5VyxON8MCUKfhEtP394ax

mh2eelGe715Qay00jYLqN7dJM4nGWsH9/zqcMMP9c+0ix9ZWnlYm0FwIt1QC2V08

5IMSq/JLFAV18RYksNpKL7k1Fpz1UumCN/nZP8naYKUecCPj3T6tIb7FeIsJG+gp

8KfMZQjuNQeEDVpyZDSH

=6QQC

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--2JwbdcKb3Jmac0r4MMDSurtmoWM1aLbwg--





--===============1291016561698966601==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Disposition: inline



--

ubuntu-security-announce mailing list

ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce



--===============1291016561698966601==--

