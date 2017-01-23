Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in pcsc-lite
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
ID: USN-3176-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
Datum: Mo, 23. Januar 2017, 22:16
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10109

From: Marc Deslauriers <marc.deslauriers@canonical.com>
Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>
To: ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Message-ID: <2cd5e53d-b5b7-defb-90a3-c2f04fd8dcc9@canonical.com>
Subject: [USN-3176-1] PCSC-Lite vulnerability

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3176-1
January 23, 2017

pcsc-lite vulnerability
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS

Summary:

PCSC-Lite could be made to crash or run programs as an administrator
if it received specially crafted input.

Software Description:
- pcsc-lite: Middleware to access a smart card using PC/SC

Details:

Peter Wu discovered that the PC/SC service did not correctly handle certain
resources. A local attacker could use this issue to cause PC/SC to crash,
resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary code with
root privileges.

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 16.10:
  pcscd                           1.8.14-1ubuntu1.16.10.1

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  pcscd                           1.8.14-1ubuntu1.16.04.1

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  pcscd                           1.8.10-1ubuntu1.1

Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
  pcscd                           1.7.4-2ubuntu2.1

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3176-1
  CVE-2016-10109

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/pcsc-lite/1.8.14-1ubuntu1.16.10.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/pcsc-lite/1.8.14-1ubuntu1.16.04.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/pcsc-lite/1.8.10-1ubuntu1.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/pcsc-lite/1.7.4-2ubuntu2.1



