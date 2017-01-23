|
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in pcsc-lite
|Name:
|Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in pcsc-lite
|ID:
|USN-3176-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
|Datum:
|Mo, 23. Januar 2017, 22:16
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10109
|
Originalnachricht
|
From: Marc Deslauriers <marc.deslauriers@canonical.com>
Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>
To: ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Message-ID: <2cd5e53d-b5b7-defb-90a3-c2f04fd8dcc9@canonical.com>
Subject: [USN-3176-1] PCSC-Lite vulnerability
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3176-1
January 23, 2017
pcsc-lite vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
PCSC-Lite could be made to crash or run programs as an administrator
if it received specially crafted input.
Software Description:
- pcsc-lite: Middleware to access a smart card using PC/SC
Details:
Peter Wu discovered that the PC/SC service did not correctly handle certain
resources. A local attacker could use this issue to cause PC/SC to crash,
resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary code with
root privileges.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.10:
pcscd 1.8.14-1ubuntu1.16.10.1
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
pcscd 1.8.14-1ubuntu1.16.04.1
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
pcscd 1.8.10-1ubuntu1.1
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
pcscd 1.7.4-2ubuntu2.1
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3176-1
CVE-2016-10109
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/pcsc-lite/1.8.14-1ubuntu1.16.10.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/pcsc-lite/1.8.14-1ubuntu1.16.04.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/pcsc-lite/1.8.10-1ubuntu1.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/pcsc-lite/1.7.4-2ubuntu2.1
|
|