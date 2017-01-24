Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux

Name : kernel

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 4.9.5

Release : 200.fc25

URL : http://www.kernel.org/

Summary : The Linux kernel

Description :

The kernel meta package



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



The 4.9.5 stable kernel update contains a number of important fixes across the

tree.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1414735 - CVE-2017-2583 Kernel: Kvm: vmx/svm potential privilege

escalation inside guest

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1414735

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade kernel' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

_______________________________________________

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org

To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org

