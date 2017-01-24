Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-2583

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : kernel
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 4.9.5
Release     : 200.fc25
URL         : http://www.kernel.org/
Summary     : The Linux kernel
Description :
The kernel meta package

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

The 4.9.5 stable kernel update contains a number of important fixes across the
tree.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1414735 - CVE-2017-2583 Kernel: Kvm: vmx/svm potential privilege
 escalation inside guest
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1414735
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade kernel' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
