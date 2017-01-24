Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in gd

Name : gd

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 2.2.4

Release : 1.fc24

URL : http://libgd.github.io/

Summary : A graphics library for quick creation of PNG or JPEG images

Description :

The gd graphics library allows your code to quickly draw images

complete with lines, arcs, text, multiple colors, cut and paste from

other images, and flood fills, and to write out the result as a PNG or

JPEG file. This is particularly useful in Web applications, where PNG

and JPEG are two of the formats accepted for inline images by most

browsers. Note that gd is not a paint program.



## Version 2.2.4 - 2017-01-18 ### Security - gdImageCreate() doesn't

check for

oversized images and as such is prone to DoS vulnerabilities. (CVE-2016-9317)

- double-free in gdImageWebPtr() (CVE-2016-6912) - potential unsigned underflow

in gd_interpolation.c - DOS vulnerability in gdImageCreateFromGd2Ctx() ###

Fixed - Fix #354: Signed Integer Overflow gd_io.c - Fix #340: System frozen -

Fix OOB reads of the TGA decompression buffer - Fix DOS vulnerability in

gdImageCreateFromGd2Ctx() - Fix potential unsigned underflow - Fix double-free

in gdImageWebPtr() - Fix invalid read in gdImageCreateFromTiffPtr() - Fix OOB

reads of the TGA decompression buffer - Fix #68: gif: buffer underflow reported

by AddressSanitizer - Avoid potentially dangerous signed to unsigned conversion

- Fix #304: test suite failure in gif/bug00006 [2.2.3] - Fix #329:

GD_BILINEAR_FIXED gdImageScale() can cause black border - Fix #330: Integer

overflow in gdImageScaleBilinearPalette() - Fix 321: Null pointer dereferences

in gdImageRotateInterpolated - Fix whitespace and add missing comment block -

Fix #319: gdImageRotateInterpolated can have wrong background color - Fix color

quantization documentation - Fix #309: gdImageGd2() writes wrong chunk sizes on

boundaries - Fix #307: GD_QUANT_NEUQUANT fails to unset trueColor flag - Fix

#300: gdImageClone() assigns res_y = res_x - Fix #299: Regression regarding

gdImageRectangle() with gdImageSetThickness() - Replace GNU old-style field

designators with C89 compatible initializers - Fix #297: gdImageCrop() converts

palette image to truecolor image - Fix #290: TGA RLE decoding is broken - Fix

unnecessary non NULL checks - Fix #289: Passing unrecognized formats to

gdImageGd2 results in corrupted files - Fix #280: gdImageWebpEx()

`quantization`

parameter is a misnomer - Publish all gdImageCreateFromWebp*() functions and

gdImageWebpCtx() - Fix issue #276: Sometimes pixels are missing when storing

images as BMPs - Fix issue #275: gdImageBmpCtx() may segfault for non-seekable

contexts - Fix copy&paste error in gdImageScaleBicubicFixed() ### Added -

More

documentation - Documentation on GD and GD2 formats - More tests

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade gd' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

