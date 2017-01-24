|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
|ID:
|SSA:2017-023-01
|Distribution:
|Slackware
|Plattformen:
|Slackware -current, Slackware x86_64 -current, Slackware 14.1, Slackware x86_64 14.1, Slackware 14.2, Slackware x86_64 14.2
|Datum:
|Di, 24. Januar 2017, 10:51
|Referenzen:
|Keine Angabe
|
Originalnachricht
|
[slackware-security] mozilla-firefox (SSA:2017-023-01)
New mozilla-firefox packages are available for Slackware 14.1, 14.2,
and -current to fix security issues.
Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/mozilla-firefox-45.7.0esr-i586-1_slack14.2.txz: Upgraded.
This release contains security fixes and improvements.
For more information, see:
https://www.mozilla.org/security/known-vulnerabilities/firefoxESR.html
(* Security fix *)
+--------------------------+
Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+
Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project! :-)
Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.
Updated package for Slackware 14.1:
mozilla-firefox-45.7.0esr-i486-1_slack14.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:
mozilla-firefox-45.7.0esr-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware 14.2:
mozilla-firefox-45.7.0esr-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:
mozilla-firefox-45.7.0esr-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz
Updated package for Slackware -current:
mozilla-firefox-51.0-i586-1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:
mozilla-firefox-51.0-x86_64-1.txz
MD5 signatures:
+-------------+
Slackware 14.1 package:
f73a1e0ae523ebdbd67170f681179c35
mozilla-firefox-45.7.0esr-i486-1_slack14.1.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:
4780e7c4c78f542b84503ed8e0ff418d
mozilla-firefox-45.7.0esr-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz
Slackware 14.2 package:
d6d245c977afd7c3515e9ca71f31860c
mozilla-firefox-45.7.0esr-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:
22e986df007150a8108630e15c578f6c
mozilla-firefox-45.7.0esr-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz
Slackware -current package:
c4c8b43c339c076151659ec76fd3a4d1 xap/mozilla-firefox-51.0-i586-1.txz
Slackware x86_64 -current package:
9b8241e55c97f0359cef94ee311d5557 xap/mozilla-firefox-51.0-x86_64-1.txz
Installation instructions:
+------------------------+
Upgrade the package as root:
# upgradepkg mozilla-firefox-45.7.0esr-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
+-----+
Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com
|
|