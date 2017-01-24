Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
ID: SSA:2017-023-01
Distribution: Slackware
Plattformen: Slackware -current, Slackware x86_64 -current, Slackware 14.1, Slackware x86_64 14.1, Slackware 14.2, Slackware x86_64 14.2
Datum: Di, 24. Januar 2017, 10:51
Referenzen: Keine Angabe

Originalnachricht

 

[slackware-security]  mozilla-firefox (SSA:2017-023-01)

New mozilla-firefox packages are available for Slackware 14.1, 14.2,
and -current to fix security issues.


Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/mozilla-firefox-45.7.0esr-i586-1_slack14.2.txz:  Upgraded.
  This release contains security fixes and improvements.
  For more information, see:
    https://www.mozilla.org/security/known-vulnerabilities/firefoxESR.html
  (* Security fix *)
+--------------------------+


Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+

Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project!  :-)

Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.

Updated package for Slackware 14.1:
mozilla-firefox-45.7.0esr-i486-1_slack14.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:
mozilla-firefox-45.7.0esr-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware 14.2:
mozilla-firefox-45.7.0esr-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:
mozilla-firefox-45.7.0esr-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz

Updated package for Slackware -current:
mozilla-firefox-51.0-i586-1.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:
mozilla-firefox-51.0-x86_64-1.txz


MD5 signatures:
+-------------+

Slackware 14.1 package:
f73a1e0ae523ebdbd67170f681179c35 
 mozilla-firefox-45.7.0esr-i486-1_slack14.1.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:
4780e7c4c78f542b84503ed8e0ff418d 
 mozilla-firefox-45.7.0esr-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz

Slackware 14.2 package:
d6d245c977afd7c3515e9ca71f31860c 
 mozilla-firefox-45.7.0esr-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:
22e986df007150a8108630e15c578f6c 
 mozilla-firefox-45.7.0esr-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz

Slackware -current package:
c4c8b43c339c076151659ec76fd3a4d1  xap/mozilla-firefox-51.0-i586-1.txz

Slackware x86_64 -current package:
9b8241e55c97f0359cef94ee311d5557  xap/mozilla-firefox-51.0-x86_64-1.txz


Installation instructions:
+------------------------+

Upgrade the package as root:
# upgradepkg mozilla-firefox-45.7.0esr-i586-1_slack14.2.txz


+-----+

Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com

