Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in International Components for Unicode (C/C++)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-58

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: ICU: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: January 24, 2017

Bugs: #589814, #594494, #601396

ID: 201701-58



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in ICU, the worst of which

could cause a Denial of Service condition.



Background

==========



ICU is a mature, widely used set of C/C++ and Java libraries providing

Unicode and Globalization support for software applications.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 dev-libs/icu < 58.1 >= 58.1



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in ICU. Please review the

CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

======



Remote attackers could cause a Denial of Service condition or possibly

have other unspecified impacts via a long locale string or

httpAcceptLanguage argument. Additionally, A remote attacker, via a

specially crafted file, could cause an application using ICU to parse

untrusted font files resulting in a Denial of Service condition.

Finally, remote attackers could affect confidentiality via unknown

vectors related to 2D.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All ICU users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-libs/icu-58.1"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2015-2632

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-2632

[ 2 ] CVE-2016-6293

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6293

[ 3 ] CVE-2016-7415

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7415



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-58



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





