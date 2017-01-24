|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in International Components for Unicode (C/C++)
|Mehrere Probleme in International Components for Unicode (C/C++)
|201701-58
|Gentoo
|Keine Angabe
|Di, 24. Januar 2017, 13:11
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7415
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-2632
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6293
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-58
https://security.gentoo.org/
Severity: Normal
Title: ICU: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: January 24, 2017
Bugs: #589814, #594494, #601396
ID: 201701-58
Synopsis
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in ICU, the worst of which
could cause a Denial of Service condition.
Background
ICU is a mature, widely used set of C/C++ and Java libraries providing
Unicode and Globalization support for software applications.
Affected packages
1 dev-libs/icu < 58.1 >= 58.1
Description
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in ICU. Please review the
CVE identifiers referenced below for details.
Impact
Remote attackers could cause a Denial of Service condition or possibly
have other unspecified impacts via a long locale string or
httpAcceptLanguage argument. Additionally, A remote attacker, via a
specially crafted file, could cause an application using ICU to parse
untrusted font files resulting in a Denial of Service condition.
Finally, remote attackers could affect confidentiality via unknown
vectors related to 2D.
Workaround
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
All ICU users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-libs/icu-58.1"
References
[ 1 ] CVE-2015-2632
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-2632
[ 2 ] CVE-2016-6293
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6293
[ 3 ] CVE-2016-7415
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7415
Availability
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-58
Concerns?
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
