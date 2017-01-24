Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in LibRaw

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

Subject: [ GLSA 201701-60 ] LibRaw: Multiple vulnerabilities



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-60

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: LibRaw: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: January 24, 2017

Bugs: #567254

ID: 201701-60



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in LibRaw, the worst of which

may allow attackers to execute arbitrary code.



Background

==========



LibRaw is a library for reading RAW files obtained from digital photo

cameras.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 media-libs/libraw < 0.17.1 >= 0.17.1



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in LibRaw. Please review

the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

======



An attacker could execute arbitrary code, cause a Denial of Service

condition, or have other unspecified impacts.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All LibRaw users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=media-libs/libraw-0.17.1"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2015-8366

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8366

[ 2 ] CVE-2015-8367

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8367



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-60



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





