
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in LibRaw
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in LibRaw
|ID:
|201701-60
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Di, 24. Januar 2017, 13:19
|Referenzen:
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8367
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8366
Originalnachricht
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-60
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: LibRaw: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: January 24, 2017
Bugs: #567254
ID: 201701-60
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in LibRaw, the worst of which
may allow attackers to execute arbitrary code.
Background
==========
LibRaw is a library for reading RAW files obtained from digital photo
cameras.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 media-libs/libraw < 0.17.1 >= 0.17.1
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in LibRaw. Please review
the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.
Impact
======
An attacker could execute arbitrary code, cause a Denial of Service
condition, or have other unspecified impacts.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All LibRaw users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=media-libs/libraw-0.17.1"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2015-8366
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8366
[ 2 ] CVE-2015-8367
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8367
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-60
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
