Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in LibRaw
Aktuelle Meldungen
Name: Zwei Probleme in LibRaw
ID: 201701-60
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Di, 24. Januar 2017, 13:19
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8367
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8366

Originalnachricht

 
From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <5aae494d-acd1-56b8-6a93-391be18e8c7f@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201701-60 ] LibRaw: Multiple vulnerabilities

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201701-60
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: LibRaw: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: January 24, 2017
     Bugs: #567254
       ID: 201701-60

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in LibRaw, the worst of which
may allow attackers to execute arbitrary code.

Background
==========

LibRaw is a library for reading RAW files obtained from digital photo
cameras.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  media-libs/libraw            < 0.17.1                  >= 0.17.1

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in LibRaw. Please review
the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.

Impact
======

An attacker could execute arbitrary code, cause a Denial of Service
condition, or have other unspecified impacts.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All LibRaw users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=media-libs/libraw-0.17.1"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2015-8366
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8366
[ 2 ] CVE-2015-8367
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8367

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-60

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


