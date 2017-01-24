Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
ID: SUSE-SU-2017:0267-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
Datum: Di, 24. Januar 2017, 13:21
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9794
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9806
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9576

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for Linux Kernel Live Patch 17 for SLE
 12
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:0267-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1013543 #1013604 #1014271 #1017589 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-9576 CVE-2016-9794 CVE-2016-9806
                   
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves three vulnerabilities and has one
   errata is now available.

Description:

   This update for the Linux Kernel 3.12.60-52_60 fixes several issues.

   The following security bugs were fixed:
   - CVE-2016-9806: Race condition in the netlink_dump function in
     net/netlink/af_netlink.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to
     cause a denial of service (double free) or possibly have unspecified
     other impact via a crafted application that made sendmsg system calls,
     leading to a free operation associated with a new dump that started
     earlier than anticipated (bsc#1017589).
   - CVE-2016-9794: Race condition in the snd_pcm_period_elapsed function in
     sound/core/pcm_lib.c in the ALSA subsystem in the Linux kernel allowed
     local users to cause a denial of service (use-after-free) or possibly
     have unspecified other impact via a crafted SNDRV_PCM_TRIGGER_START
     command (bsc#1013543).
   - CVE-2016-9576: The blk_rq_map_user_iov function in block/blk-map.c in
     the Linux kernel did not properly restrict the type of iterator, which
     allowed local users to read or write to arbitrary kernel memory
     locations or cause a denial of service (use-after-free) by leveraging
     access to a /dev/sg device (bsc#1014271).


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-2017-142=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2017-142=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12 (x86_64):

      kgraft-patch-3_12_60-52_60-default-2-2.1
      kgraft-patch-3_12_60-52_60-xen-2-2.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (x86_64):

      kgraft-patch-3_12_60-52_60-default-2-2.1
      kgraft-patch-3_12_60-52_60-xen-2-2.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9576.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9794.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9806.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1013543
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1013604
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1014271
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1017589

