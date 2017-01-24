|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
|Mehrere Probleme in Linux
|SUSE-SU-2017:0268-1
|SUSE
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
|Di, 24. Januar 2017, 13:22
SUSE Security Update: Security update for Linux Kernel Live Patch 11 for SLE
12
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:0268-1
Rating: important
References: #1012852 #1013543 #1013604 #1014271 #1017589
Cross-References: CVE-2016-8632 CVE-2016-9576 CVE-2016-9794
CVE-2016-9806
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
An update that solves four vulnerabilities and has one
errata is now available.
Description:
This update for the Linux Kernel 3.12.51-52_39 fixes several issues.
The following security bugs were fixed:
- CVE-2016-9806: Race condition in the netlink_dump function in
net/netlink/af_netlink.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to
cause a denial of service (double free) or possibly have unspecified
other impact via a crafted application that made sendmsg system calls,
leading to a free operation associated with a new dump that started
earlier than anticipated (bsc#1017589).
- CVE-2016-9794: Race condition in the snd_pcm_period_elapsed function in
sound/core/pcm_lib.c in the ALSA subsystem in the Linux kernel allowed
local users to cause a denial of service (use-after-free) or possibly
have unspecified other impact via a crafted SNDRV_PCM_TRIGGER_START
command (bsc#1013543).
- CVE-2016-8632: The tipc_msg_build function in net/tipc/msg.c in the
Linux kernel did not validate the relationship between the minimum
fragment length and the maximum packet size, which allowed local users
to gain privileges or cause a denial of service (heap-based buffer
overflow) by leveraging the CAP_NET_ADMIN capability (bsc#1012852).
- CVE-2016-9576: The blk_rq_map_user_iov function in block/blk-map.c in
the Linux kernel did not properly restrict the type of iterator, which
allowed local users to read or write to arbitrary kernel memory
locations or cause a denial of service (use-after-free) by leveraging
access to a /dev/sg device (bsc#1014271).
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-2017-141=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2017-141=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12 (x86_64):
kgraft-patch-3_12_51-52_39-default-7-2.1
kgraft-patch-3_12_51-52_39-xen-7-2.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (x86_64):
kgraft-patch-3_12_51-52_39-default-7-2.1
kgraft-patch-3_12_51-52_39-xen-7-2.1
