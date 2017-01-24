Login
Sicherheit: Zahlenüberläufe in WebP
Name: Zahlenüberläufe in WebP
ID: 201701-61
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Di, 24. Januar 2017, 13:24
Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201701-61
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: WebP: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: January 24, 2017
     Bugs: #598208
       ID: 201701-61

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in WebP, the worst of
which could allow a remote attacker to cause a Denial of Service
condition.

Background
==========

WebP is an image format employing both lossy and lossless compression.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  media-libs/libwebp           < 0.5.2                    >= 0.5.2

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in WebP's gif2webp tool.
Please review the CVE identifier and bug reference for details.

Impact
======

A remote attacker, by enticing a user to process a specially crafted
file using WebP's gif2webp tool, could possibly cause a Denial of
Service condition or other unspecified impacts.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All WebP users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=media-libs/libwebp-0.5.2"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2016-9085
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9085

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-61

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


