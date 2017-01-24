|
Sicherheit: Zahlenüberläufe in WebP
|Name:
|Zahlenüberläufe in WebP
|ID:
|201701-61
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Di, 24. Januar 2017, 13:24
|Referenzen:
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9085
|
Originalnachricht
|
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-61
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: WebP: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: January 24, 2017
Bugs: #598208
ID: 201701-61
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in WebP, the worst of
which could allow a remote attacker to cause a Denial of Service
condition.
Background
==========
WebP is an image format employing both lossy and lossless compression.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 media-libs/libwebp < 0.5.2 >= 0.5.2
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in WebP's gif2webp tool.
Please review the CVE identifier and bug reference for details.
Impact
======
A remote attacker, by enticing a user to process a specially crafted
file using WebP's gif2webp tool, could possibly cause a Denial of
Service condition or other unspecified impacts.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All WebP users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=media-libs/libwebp-0.5.2"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2016-9085
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9085
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-61
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
|
|