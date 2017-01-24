Sicherheit: Zahlenüberläufe in WebP

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>

To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org

Message-ID: <4c95189c-3641-e461-a368-c701caf083a4@gentoo.org>

[ GLSA 201701-61 ] WebP: Multiple vulnerabilities



Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-61

https://security.gentoo.org/

Severity: Normal

Title: WebP: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: January 24, 2017

Bugs: #598208

ID: 201701-61



Synopsis

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in WebP, the worst of

which could allow a remote attacker to cause a Denial of Service

condition.



Background

WebP is an image format employing both lossy and lossless compression.



Affected packages

1 media-libs/libwebp < 0.5.2 >= 0.5.2



Description

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in WebP's gif2webp tool.

Please review the CVE identifier and bug reference for details.



Impact

A remote attacker, by enticing a user to process a specially crafted

file using WebP's gif2webp tool, could possibly cause a Denial of

Service condition or other unspecified impacts.



Workaround

There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

All WebP users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=media-libs/libwebp-0.5.2"



References

[ 1 ] CVE-2016-9085

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9085



Availability

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-61



Concerns?

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





