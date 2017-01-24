Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in Squid

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: squid34 security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:0183-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0183.html

Issue date: 2017-01-24

CVE Names: CVE-2016-10002

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for squid34 is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) - i386, x86_64



3. Description:



The squid34 packages provide version 3.4 of Squid, a high-performance proxy

caching server for web clients, supporting FTP, Gopher, and HTTP data

objects.



Security Fix(es):



* It was found that squid did not properly remove connection specific

headers when answering conditional requests using a cached request. A

remote attacker could send a specially crafted request to an HTTP server

via the squid proxy and steal private data from other connections.

(CVE-2016-10002)



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



After installing this update, the squid service will be restarted

automatically.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1405941 - CVE-2016-10002 squid: Information disclosure in HTTP request

processing



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6):



Source:

squid34-3.4.14-9.el6_8.4.src.rpm



i386:

squid34-3.4.14-9.el6_8.4.i686.rpm

squid34-debuginfo-3.4.14-9.el6_8.4.i686.rpm



ppc64:

squid34-3.4.14-9.el6_8.4.ppc64.rpm

squid34-debuginfo-3.4.14-9.el6_8.4.ppc64.rpm



s390x:

squid34-3.4.14-9.el6_8.4.s390x.rpm

squid34-debuginfo-3.4.14-9.el6_8.4.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

squid34-3.4.14-9.el6_8.4.x86_64.rpm

squid34-debuginfo-3.4.14-9.el6_8.4.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):



Source:

squid34-3.4.14-9.el6_8.4.src.rpm



i386:

squid34-3.4.14-9.el6_8.4.i686.rpm

squid34-debuginfo-3.4.14-9.el6_8.4.i686.rpm



x86_64:

squid34-3.4.14-9.el6_8.4.x86_64.rpm

squid34-debuginfo-3.4.14-9.el6_8.4.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-10002

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

