
Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in Squid
Name:
|Preisgabe von Informationen in Squid
ID:
|RHSA-2017:0183-01
Distribution:
|Red Hat
Plattformen:
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Datum:
|Di, 24. Januar 2017, 13:26
Referenzen:
|https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-10002

Originalnachricht

=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Moderate: squid34 security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:0183-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0183.html
Issue date: 2017-01-24
CVE Names: CVE-2016-10002
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for squid34 is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
3. Description:
The squid34 packages provide version 3.4 of Squid, a high-performance proxy
caching server for web clients, supporting FTP, Gopher, and HTTP data
objects.
Security Fix(es):
* It was found that squid did not properly remove connection specific
headers when answering conditional requests using a cached request. A
remote attacker could send a specially crafted request to an HTTP server
via the squid proxy and steal private data from other connections.
(CVE-2016-10002)
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
After installing this update, the squid service will be restarted
automatically.
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1405941 - CVE-2016-10002 squid: Information disclosure in HTTP request
processing
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6):
Source:
squid34-3.4.14-9.el6_8.4.src.rpm
i386:
squid34-3.4.14-9.el6_8.4.i686.rpm
squid34-debuginfo-3.4.14-9.el6_8.4.i686.rpm
ppc64:
squid34-3.4.14-9.el6_8.4.ppc64.rpm
squid34-debuginfo-3.4.14-9.el6_8.4.ppc64.rpm
s390x:
squid34-3.4.14-9.el6_8.4.s390x.rpm
squid34-debuginfo-3.4.14-9.el6_8.4.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
squid34-3.4.14-9.el6_8.4.x86_64.rpm
squid34-debuginfo-3.4.14-9.el6_8.4.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):
Source:
squid34-3.4.14-9.el6_8.4.src.rpm
i386:
squid34-3.4.14-9.el6_8.4.i686.rpm
squid34-debuginfo-3.4.14-9.el6_8.4.i686.rpm
x86_64:
squid34-3.4.14-9.el6_8.4.x86_64.rpm
squid34-debuginfo-3.4.14-9.el6_8.4.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-10002
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

|