Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Firejail

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-62

https://security.gentoo.org/

Severity: Normal

Title: Firejail: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: January 24, 2017

Bugs: #604758

ID: 201701-62



Synopsis

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Firejail, the worst of

which may allow privilege escalation.



Background

A SUID program that reduces the risk of security breaches by

restricting the running environment of untrusted applications using

Linux namespaces and seccomp-bpf.



Affected packages

-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

1 sys-apps/firejail < 0.9.44.4 >= 0.9.44.4

2 sys-apps/firejail-lts < 0.9.38.8 >= 0.9.38.8

2 affected packages



Description

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Firejail. Please

review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

An attacker could possibly bypass sandbox protection, cause a Denial of

Service condition, or escalate privileges.



Workaround

There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

All Firejail users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=sys-apps/firejail-0.9.44.4"



All Firejail-lts users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose

">=sys-apps/firejail-lts-0.9.38.8"



References

[ 1 ] CVE-2017-5180

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5180

[ 2 ] CVE-2017-5206

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5206

[ 3 ] CVE-2017-5207

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5207



Availability

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-62



Concerns?

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





