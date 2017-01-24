Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Firejail
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Firejail
ID: 201701-62
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Di, 24. Januar 2017, 13:16
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5207
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5180
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5206

Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201701-62
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: Firejail: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: January 24, 2017
     Bugs: #604758
       ID: 201701-62

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Firejail, the worst of
which may allow privilege escalation.

Background
==========

A SUID program that reduces the risk of security breaches by
restricting the running environment of untrusted applications using
Linux namespaces and seccomp-bpf.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  sys-apps/firejail           < 0.9.44.4               >= 0.9.44.4
  2  sys-apps/firejail-lts       < 0.9.38.8               >= 0.9.38.8
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     2 affected packages

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Firejail. Please
review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.

Impact
======

An attacker could possibly bypass sandbox protection, cause a Denial of
Service condition, or escalate privileges.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All Firejail users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=sys-apps/firejail-0.9.44.4"

All Firejail-lts users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
 ">=sys-apps/firejail-lts-0.9.38.8"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2017-5180
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5180
[ 2 ] CVE-2017-5206
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5206
[ 3 ] CVE-2017-5207
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5207

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-62

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


