|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Firejail
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Firejail
|ID:
|201701-62
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Di, 24. Januar 2017, 13:16
|Referenzen:
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5207
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5180
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5206
|
Originalnachricht
|
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-62
https://security.gentoo.org/
Severity: Normal
Title: Firejail: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: January 24, 2017
Bugs: #604758
ID: 201701-62
Synopsis
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Firejail, the worst of
which may allow privilege escalation.
Background
A SUID program that reduces the risk of security breaches by
restricting the running environment of untrusted applications using
Linux namespaces and seccomp-bpf.
Affected packages
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
1 sys-apps/firejail < 0.9.44.4 >= 0.9.44.4
2 sys-apps/firejail-lts < 0.9.38.8 >= 0.9.38.8
2 affected packages
Description
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Firejail. Please
review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.
Impact
An attacker could possibly bypass sandbox protection, cause a Denial of
Service condition, or escalate privileges.
Workaround
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
All Firejail users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=sys-apps/firejail-0.9.44.4"
All Firejail-lts users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
">=sys-apps/firejail-lts-0.9.38.8"
References
[ 1 ] CVE-2017-5180
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5180
[ 2 ] CVE-2017-5206
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5206
[ 3 ] CVE-2017-5207
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5207
Availability
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-62
Concerns?
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
|
|