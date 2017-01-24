|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in icoutils
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in icoutils
|ID:
|USN-3178-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
|Datum:
|Di, 24. Januar 2017, 22:54
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5331
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5332
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5333
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5208
|
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3178-1
January 24, 2017
icoutils vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
icoutils could be made to crash or run programs as your login if it opened
a specially crafted file.
Software Description:
- icoutils: Create and extract MS Windows icons and cursors
Details:
It was discovered that icoutils incorrectly handled memory when processing
certain files. If a user or automated system were tricked into opening a
specially crafted file, an attacker could cause icoutils to crash,
resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary code.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
icoutils 0.29.1-2ubuntu0.1
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3178-1
CVE-2017-5208, CVE-2017-5331, CVE-2017-5332, CVE-2017-5333
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/icoutils/0.29.1-2ubuntu0.1
