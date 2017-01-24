Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in icoutils

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--===============6029758319310772195==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="b2cojb5FS1lKrrbOnfrMhgeRIJibq6TcC"



This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--b2cojb5FS1lKrrbOnfrMhgeRIJibq6TcC

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="LUSQVkcKTraCHb3UOhgF7rmBE0Fw51VJH"

From: Marc Deslauriers <marc.deslauriers@canonical.com>

Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>

To: ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Message-ID: <c0579544-5adf-a8d9-dc01-a8d2d6a9a9f1@canonical.com>

Subject: [USN-3178-1] icoutils vulnerabilities



--LUSQVkcKTraCHb3UOhgF7rmBE0Fw51VJH

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3178-1

January 24, 2017



icoutils vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



icoutils could be made to crash or run programs as your login if it opened

a specially crafted file.



Software Description:

- icoutils: Create and extract MS Windows icons and cursors



Details:



It was discovered that icoutils incorrectly handled memory when processing

certain files. If a user or automated system were tricked into opening a

specially crafted file, an attacker could cause icoutils to crash,

resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary code.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

icoutils 0.29.1-2ubuntu0.1



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3178-1

CVE-2017-5208, CVE-2017-5331, CVE-2017-5332, CVE-2017-5333



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/icoutils/0.29.1-2ubuntu0.1







--LUSQVkcKTraCHb3UOhgF7rmBE0Fw51VJH--



--b2cojb5FS1lKrrbOnfrMhgeRIJibq6TcC

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature

Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v2



iQIcBAEBCgAGBQJYh7ZfAAoJEGVp2FWnRL6TF6cP/34yALKf9ypOWNvCGRvEj7s3

CxAT/gfg14Be1DppJYJcBShLnnDItD1tAx5JLkKHUt5M3LHSkCWVF9I6RViRSvfp

w2wJXT2M0K+DVOr3GWwDp7GC2y0REz7vOCR3dq94/NeepWnhoxdt62zbqRNvunhE

Chm9hlMPvE+VO313XLkQFO/p5t3Kx1n2KdN56JX4m/PSnJUbg62wJv5VQUJTV8NE

lplxNmCFZFuTgOEjObM+SLFcn0MUmNqFGN5IpjMCYxwIhMHoXA1VnCUsT9CfNMwg

pEv2S9ktoYZIhLPPtR0P1iyJwfTYt/bwtYY2J1RDK/RKccMnE11eo0gnwxK2lO2k

D+R1MCUGH+6aPl64H8N7T7+Qw8pCcTj2LZWhZl8ppiHdbBJXYvrM62wofmn1NIl2

hvjUGOoDs1Uj5bH/MayRBKdNjT9q//2JidEHglI0nPq9D0iBaUB8l8uOpvuYACDV

+n8luFaq4A3VYqx8tShlkQnjbtbIPlobRnOm98Yiaku4NEPSbOpoS4dPiTFONsyr

icXE8h9XfEced/tuKUGKt6TET6gfrSsumkAquQNDj5p/mJr+cHmlO/NFjpOvb+mH

oYjg7KgoYMA02KIJr36E05yMe36o9XJSSF28a5vZw2RJXonbVrNIBzX3IkkmtaxU

9IUQHs4gCtdmHonOaReu

=sK/V

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--b2cojb5FS1lKrrbOnfrMhgeRIJibq6TcC--





--===============6029758319310772195==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Disposition: inline



--

ubuntu-security-announce mailing list

ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce



--===============6029758319310772195==--

