Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Ansible
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Ansible
|ID:
|RHSA-2017:0195-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform
|Datum:
|Do, 26. Januar 2017, 07:25
|Referenzen:
|https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9587
Originalnachricht
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Important: ansible security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:0195-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0195.html
Issue date: 2017-01-25
CVE Names: CVE-2016-9587
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for ansible is now available for Red Hat OpenStack Platform 10.0
(Newton).
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat OpenStack Platform 10.0 - noarch
3. Description:
Ansible is a radically simple model-driven configuration management,
multi-node deployment, and remote task execution system. Ansible works over
SSH and does not require any software or daemons to be installed on remote
nodes. Extension modules can be written in any language and are transferred
to managed machines automatically.
The following packages have been upgraded to a newer upstream version:
ansible (2.2.1.0). (BZ#1412370)
Security Fix(es):
* An input validation vulnerability was found in Ansible's handling of data
sent from client systems. An attacker with control over a client system
being managed by Ansible and the ability to send facts back to the Ansible
server could use this flaw to execute arbitrary code on the Ansible server
using the Ansible-server privileges. (CVE-2016-9587)
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1404378 - CVE-2016-9587 Ansible: Compromised remote hosts can lead to running
commands on the Ansible controller
6. Package List:
Red Hat OpenStack Platform 10.0:
Source:
ansible-2.2.1.0-1.el7.src.rpm
noarch:
ansible-2.2.1.0-1.el7.noarch.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9587
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
