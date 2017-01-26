|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Linux
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Linux
|ID:
|RHSA-2017:0196-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux
|Datum:
|Do, 26. Januar 2017, 12:47
|Referenzen:
|https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7117
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Important: kernel security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:0196-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0196.html
Issue date: 2017-01-26
CVE Names: CVE-2016-7117
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for kernel is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.4
Advanced Update Support.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.4) - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional AUS (v. 6.4) - x86_64
3. Description:
The kernel packages contain the Linux kernel, the core of any Linux
operating system.
Security Fix(es):
* A use-after-free vulnerability was found in the kernel's socket recvmmsg
subsystem. This may allow remote attackers to corrupt memory and may allow
execution of arbitrary code. This corruption takes place during the error
handling routines within __sys_recvmmsg() function. (CVE-2016-7117,
Important)
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
The system must be rebooted for this update to take effect.
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1382268 - CVE-2016-7117 kernel: Use-after-free in the recvmmsg exit path
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.4):
Source:
kernel-2.6.32-358.76.1.el6.src.rpm
noarch:
kernel-doc-2.6.32-358.76.1.el6.noarch.rpm
kernel-firmware-2.6.32-358.76.1.el6.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
kernel-2.6.32-358.76.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debug-2.6.32-358.76.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-358.76.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debug-devel-2.6.32-358.76.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-358.76.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-2.6.32-358.76.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-devel-2.6.32-358.76.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-headers-2.6.32-358.76.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
perf-2.6.32-358.76.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-358.76.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-358.76.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional AUS (v. 6.4):
Source:
kernel-2.6.32-358.76.1.el6.src.rpm
x86_64:
kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-358.76.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-358.76.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-2.6.32-358.76.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-358.76.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
python-perf-2.6.32-358.76.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-358.76.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7117
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
iD8DBQFYidD3XlSAg2UNWIIRAuCUAKCtX5BCxnI45mp3WewFkXgkNFjTKwCgkG8z
+R4jILmDFNsPExi15/qvMyY=
=rlSe
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--
Enterprise-watch-list mailing list
Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list
|
|