|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in Linux
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2017:0294-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12
|Datum:
|Do, 26. Januar 2017, 20:40
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9576
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9794
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for Linux Kernel Live Patch 10 for SLE
12 SP1
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:0294-1
Rating: important
References: #1013543 #1013604 #1014271
Cross-References: CVE-2016-9576 CVE-2016-9794
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves two vulnerabilities and has one
errata is now available.
Description:
This update for the Linux Kernel 3.12.67-60_64_21 fixes several issues.
The following security bugs were fixed:
- CVE-2016-9794: Race condition in the snd_pcm_period_elapsed function in
sound/core/pcm_lib.c in the ALSA subsystem in the Linux kernel allowed
local users to cause a denial of service (use-after-free) or possibly
have unspecified other impact via a crafted SNDRV_PCM_TRIGGER_START
command (bsc#1013543).
- CVE-2016-9576: The blk_rq_map_user_iov function in block/blk-map.c in
the Linux kernel did not properly restrict the type of iterator, which
allowed local users to read or write to arbitrary kernel memory
locations or cause a denial of service (use-after-free) by leveraging
access to a /dev/sg device (bsc#1014271).
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Live-Patching-12-2017-155=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12 (x86_64):
kgraft-patch-3_12_67-60_64_21-default-2-2.1
kgraft-patch-3_12_67-60_64_21-xen-2-2.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9576.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9794.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1013543
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1013604
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1014271
|
|