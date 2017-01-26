Sicherheit: Zahlenüberlauf in X11

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3772-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso

January 26, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : libxpm

CVE ID : CVE-2016-10164



Tobias Stoeckmann discovered that the libXpm library contained two

integer overflow flaws, leading to a heap out-of-bounds write, while

parsing XPM extensions in a file. An attacker can provide a specially

crafted XPM file that, when processed by an application using the libXpm

library, would cause a denial-of-service against the application, or

potentially, the execution of arbitrary code with the privileges of the

user running the application.



For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in

version 1:3.5.12-0+deb8u1. This update is based on a new upstream

version of libxpm including additional bug fixes.



For the testing distribution (stretch) and the unstable distribution

(sid), this problem has been fixed in version 1:3.5.12-1.



We recommend that you upgrade your libxpm packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

