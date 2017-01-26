|
Sicherheit: Zahlenüberlauf in X11
|Name:
|Zahlenüberlauf in X11
|ID:
|DSA-3772-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Do, 26. Januar 2017, 20:42
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10164
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA512
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3772-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso
January 26, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : libxpm
CVE ID : CVE-2016-10164
Tobias Stoeckmann discovered that the libXpm library contained two
integer overflow flaws, leading to a heap out-of-bounds write, while
parsing XPM extensions in a file. An attacker can provide a specially
crafted XPM file that, when processed by an application using the libXpm
library, would cause a denial-of-service against the application, or
potentially, the execution of arbitrary code with the privileges of the
user running the application.
For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 1:3.5.12-0+deb8u1. This update is based on a new upstream
version of libxpm including additional bug fixes.
For the testing distribution (stretch) and the unstable distribution
(sid), this problem has been fixed in version 1:3.5.12-1.
We recommend that you upgrade your libxpm packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
|
|