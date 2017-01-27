Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:0190 Critical



Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0190.html



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



i386:

bb7c734cceac8492f93bc3623d8b95a3c1f5b765af9286c1ed7c4b8528535ebd

firefox-45.7.0-1.el5.centos.i386.rpm



x86_64:

bb7c734cceac8492f93bc3623d8b95a3c1f5b765af9286c1ed7c4b8528535ebd

firefox-45.7.0-1.el5.centos.i386.rpm

202bb19502b662d84846286383e106f4018e3699db8c0588e3eeffead8cac8a8

firefox-45.7.0-1.el5.centos.x86_64.rpm



Source:

dcfedc05611839011adf391231df0213575d9be03345ca660f7b45223c75b5d2

firefox-45.7.0-1.el5.centos.src.rpm







