Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
ID: CESA-2017:0190
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 5
Datum: Fr, 27. Januar 2017, 07:41
Referenzen: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0190.html
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5373
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5376
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5390
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5378
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5383
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5375
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5386
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5396
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5380
https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/security/known-vulnerabilities/firefox-esr/#firefoxesr45.7

Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:0190 Critical

Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0190.html

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 

i386:
bb7c734cceac8492f93bc3623d8b95a3c1f5b765af9286c1ed7c4b8528535ebd 
 firefox-45.7.0-1.el5.centos.i386.rpm

x86_64:
bb7c734cceac8492f93bc3623d8b95a3c1f5b765af9286c1ed7c4b8528535ebd 
 firefox-45.7.0-1.el5.centos.i386.rpm
202bb19502b662d84846286383e106f4018e3699db8c0588e3eeffead8cac8a8 
 firefox-45.7.0-1.el5.centos.x86_64.rpm

Source:
dcfedc05611839011adf391231df0213575d9be03345ca660f7b45223c75b5d2 
 firefox-45.7.0-1.el5.centos.src.rpm



Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Twitter
