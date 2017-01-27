Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
Originalnachricht
CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:0190 CriticalUpstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0190.htmlThe following updated files have been uploaded and are currently syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) i386:bb7c734cceac8492f93bc3623d8b95a3c1f5b765af9286c1ed7c4b8528535ebd firefox-45.7.0-1.el5.centos.i386.rpmx86_64:bb7c734cceac8492f93bc3623d8b95a3c1f5b765af9286c1ed7c4b8528535ebd firefox-45.7.0-1.el5.centos.i386.rpm202bb19502b662d84846286383e106f4018e3699db8c0588e3eeffead8cac8a8 firefox-45.7.0-1.el5.centos.x86_64.rpmSource:dcfedc05611839011adf391231df0213575d9be03345ca660f7b45223c75b5d2 firefox-45.7.0-1.el5.centos.src.rpm-- Johnny HughesCentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.netTwitter: JohnnyCentOS_______________________________________________CentOS-announce mailing listCentOS-announce@centos.orghttps://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce