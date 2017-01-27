Login
Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in Squid
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Preisgabe von Informationen in Squid
ID: CESA-2017:0182
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 7
Datum: Fr, 27. Januar 2017, 07:43
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10002
https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0182.html

Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:0182 Moderate

Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0182.html

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 

x86_64:
275a75c85ff8c059d37c719dc5095b13f475d3713a3b464e4e45f4138ff78ddb 
 squid-3.5.20-2.el7_3.2.x86_64.rpm
d92cb53e1cd1ca105c79f40e434a04fd67635671255e5ca5f8655ffe877ca124 
 squid-migration-script-3.5.20-2.el7_3.2.x86_64.rpm
5e1c34b8905de8a5f82c9f35543671aa80facc44e21341e284042f0e2f5e7d1f 
 squid-sysvinit-3.5.20-2.el7_3.2.x86_64.rpm

Source:
8c17b5ff7d793529ed91f0ec5b772104019357863706e9636a2246c67d522bad 
 squid-3.5.20-2.el7_3.2.src.rpm



