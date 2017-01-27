Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in Squid



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:0182 Moderate



Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0182.html



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



x86_64:

275a75c85ff8c059d37c719dc5095b13f475d3713a3b464e4e45f4138ff78ddb

squid-3.5.20-2.el7_3.2.x86_64.rpm

d92cb53e1cd1ca105c79f40e434a04fd67635671255e5ca5f8655ffe877ca124

squid-migration-script-3.5.20-2.el7_3.2.x86_64.rpm

5e1c34b8905de8a5f82c9f35543671aa80facc44e21341e284042f0e2f5e7d1f

squid-sysvinit-3.5.20-2.el7_3.2.x86_64.rpm



Source:

8c17b5ff7d793529ed91f0ec5b772104019357863706e9636a2246c67d522bad

squid-3.5.20-2.el7_3.2.src.rpm







--

Johnny Hughes

CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }

irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net

Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS



_______________________________________________

CentOS-announce mailing list

CentOS-announce@centos.org

https://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce

