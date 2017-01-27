Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in Squid

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:0182 ModerateUpstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0182.htmlThe following updated files have been uploaded and are currently syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) x86_64:275a75c85ff8c059d37c719dc5095b13f475d3713a3b464e4e45f4138ff78ddb squid-3.5.20-2.el7_3.2.x86_64.rpmd92cb53e1cd1ca105c79f40e434a04fd67635671255e5ca5f8655ffe877ca124 squid-migration-script-3.5.20-2.el7_3.2.x86_64.rpm5e1c34b8905de8a5f82c9f35543671aa80facc44e21341e284042f0e2f5e7d1f squid-sysvinit-3.5.20-2.el7_3.2.x86_64.rpmSource:8c17b5ff7d793529ed91f0ec5b772104019357863706e9636a2246c67d522bad squid-3.5.20-2.el7_3.2.src.rpm-- Johnny HughesCentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }