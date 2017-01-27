Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:0190 Critical



Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0190.html



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



x86_64:

34c0472b0952187186f440bfc92ba8623f074def7f9d3167adc812197c615428

firefox-45.7.0-1.el7.centos.i686.rpm

bebce01ac11511a2e55ef51c4f63671ed5bbb1016d159ccbcfd8f21b0ad84fce

firefox-45.7.0-1.el7.centos.x86_64.rpm



Source:

92ff3bdf3c2f19b580e13dbe68b9b21d479351e5c4f0c0695d1cfc01c9ccc42f

firefox-45.7.0-1.el7.centos.src.rpm







