Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in Squid
Name: Preisgabe von Informationen in Squid
ID: CESA-2017:0183
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 6
Datum: Fr, 27. Januar 2017, 07:48
Referenzen: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0183.html
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10002

Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:0183 Moderate

Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0183.html

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 

i386:
ca6821bc977e58ddefd9bccf91dc98ee75d90aaf433f6a462d18786a23481d24 
 squid34-3.4.14-9.el6_8.4.i686.rpm

x86_64:
05af47a8209fb31705b6e7916ff30c0ce1b89005f24fc427e88ba257348c2857 
 squid34-3.4.14-9.el6_8.4.x86_64.rpm

Source:
59a82b8676b28b88dfdab8fc952dd5423414306e48cbdecc593b6760bd1a5add 
 squid34-3.4.14-9.el6_8.4.src.rpm



-- 
Johnny Hughes
CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }
irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net
Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS

