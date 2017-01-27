Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in Squid



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:0183 Moderate



Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0183.html



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



i386:

ca6821bc977e58ddefd9bccf91dc98ee75d90aaf433f6a462d18786a23481d24

squid34-3.4.14-9.el6_8.4.i686.rpm



x86_64:

05af47a8209fb31705b6e7916ff30c0ce1b89005f24fc427e88ba257348c2857

squid34-3.4.14-9.el6_8.4.x86_64.rpm



Source:

59a82b8676b28b88dfdab8fc952dd5423414306e48cbdecc593b6760bd1a5add

squid34-3.4.14-9.el6_8.4.src.rpm







--

Johnny Hughes

CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }

irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net

Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS



_______________________________________________

CentOS-announce mailing list

CentOS-announce@centos.org

https://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce

