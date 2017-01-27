Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in Squid

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:0183 ModerateUpstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0183.htmlThe following updated files have been uploaded and are currently syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) i386:ca6821bc977e58ddefd9bccf91dc98ee75d90aaf433f6a462d18786a23481d24 squid34-3.4.14-9.el6_8.4.i686.rpmx86_64:05af47a8209fb31705b6e7916ff30c0ce1b89005f24fc427e88ba257348c2857 squid34-3.4.14-9.el6_8.4.x86_64.rpmSource:59a82b8676b28b88dfdab8fc952dd5423414306e48cbdecc593b6760bd1a5add squid34-3.4.14-9.el6_8.4.src.rpm