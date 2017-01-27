Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
ID: CESA-2017:0190
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 6
Datum: Fr, 27. Januar 2017, 07:50
Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:0190 Critical

Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0190.html

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 

i386:
d029cd11706e8ccf1a68d2dbafaeb483d74db49c698dd7061bd9e2e51d576657 
 firefox-45.7.0-1.el6.centos.i686.rpm

x86_64:
d029cd11706e8ccf1a68d2dbafaeb483d74db49c698dd7061bd9e2e51d576657 
 firefox-45.7.0-1.el6.centos.i686.rpm
652667b06a4596e42b0ad12a5f88e49ad9ee68276e2c2002cadf19f597e58386 
 firefox-45.7.0-1.el6.centos.x86_64.rpm

Source:
8e61cfbbfbd1dfc9daa8ba468c350ec9cd694aaffb3a98e42a42f790fc816f39 
 firefox-45.7.0-1.el6.centos.src.rpm



-- 
Johnny Hughes
CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }
irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net
Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS

_______________________________________________
CentOS-announce mailing list
CentOS-announce@centos.org
https://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce
