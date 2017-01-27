Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
Originalnachricht
CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:0190 CriticalUpstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0190.htmlThe following updated files have been uploaded and are currently syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) i386:d029cd11706e8ccf1a68d2dbafaeb483d74db49c698dd7061bd9e2e51d576657 firefox-45.7.0-1.el6.centos.i686.rpmx86_64:d029cd11706e8ccf1a68d2dbafaeb483d74db49c698dd7061bd9e2e51d576657 firefox-45.7.0-1.el6.centos.i686.rpm652667b06a4596e42b0ad12a5f88e49ad9ee68276e2c2002cadf19f597e58386 firefox-45.7.0-1.el6.centos.x86_64.rpmSource:8e61cfbbfbd1dfc9daa8ba468c350ec9cd694aaffb3a98e42a42f790fc816f39 firefox-45.7.0-1.el6.centos.src.rpm-- Johnny HughesCentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }