Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:0190 Critical



Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0190.html



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



i386:

d029cd11706e8ccf1a68d2dbafaeb483d74db49c698dd7061bd9e2e51d576657

firefox-45.7.0-1.el6.centos.i686.rpm



x86_64:

d029cd11706e8ccf1a68d2dbafaeb483d74db49c698dd7061bd9e2e51d576657

firefox-45.7.0-1.el6.centos.i686.rpm

652667b06a4596e42b0ad12a5f88e49ad9ee68276e2c2002cadf19f597e58386

firefox-45.7.0-1.el6.centos.x86_64.rpm



Source:

8e61cfbbfbd1dfc9daa8ba468c350ec9cd694aaffb3a98e42a42f790fc816f39

firefox-45.7.0-1.el6.centos.src.rpm







