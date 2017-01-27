Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in puppet-swift

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: puppet-swift security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:0200-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0200.html

Issue date: 2017-01-26

CVE Names: CVE-2016-9590

1. Summary:



An update for puppet-swift is now available for Red Hat OpenStack Platform

10.0 (Newton).



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat OpenStack Platform 10.0 - noarch



3. Description:



puppet-swift is the Puppet module used by Red Hat OpenStack Platform

director to install OpenStack Object Storage (swift).



Security Fix(es):



* An information-disclosure flaw was discovered in Red Hat OpenStack

Platform director's installation of Object Storage (swift). During

installation, the Puppet script responsible for deploying the service

incorrectly removes and recreates the proxy-server.conf file with

world-readable permissions. (CVE-2016-9590)



Red Hat would like to thank Hans Feldt (Ericsson) for reporting this issue.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1410293 - CVE-2016-9590 puppet-swift: installs config file with world readable

permissions



6. Package List:



Red Hat OpenStack Platform 10.0:



Source:

puppet-swift-9.4.3-3.el7ost.src.rpm



noarch:

puppet-swift-9.4.3-3.el7ost.noarch.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9590

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

