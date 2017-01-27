|
Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in puppet-swift
|Name:
|Preisgabe von Informationen in puppet-swift
|ID:
|RHSA-2017:0200-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform
|Datum:
|Fr, 27. Januar 2017, 07:47
|Referenzen:
|https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9590
Originalnachricht
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Moderate: puppet-swift security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:0200-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0200.html
Issue date: 2017-01-26
CVE Names: CVE-2016-9590
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for puppet-swift is now available for Red Hat OpenStack Platform
10.0 (Newton).
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat OpenStack Platform 10.0 - noarch
3. Description:
puppet-swift is the Puppet module used by Red Hat OpenStack Platform
director to install OpenStack Object Storage (swift).
Security Fix(es):
* An information-disclosure flaw was discovered in Red Hat OpenStack
Platform director's installation of Object Storage (swift). During
installation, the Puppet script responsible for deploying the service
incorrectly removes and recreates the proxy-server.conf file with
world-readable permissions. (CVE-2016-9590)
Red Hat would like to thank Hans Feldt (Ericsson) for reporting this issue.
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1410293 - CVE-2016-9590 puppet-swift: installs config file with world readable
permissions
6. Package List:
Red Hat OpenStack Platform 10.0:
Source:
puppet-swift-9.4.3-3.el7ost.src.rpm
noarch:
puppet-swift-9.4.3-3.el7ost.noarch.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9590
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
