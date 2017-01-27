Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in gstreamer-0_10-plugins-good

An update that fixes 6 vulnerabilities is now available.
This update for gstreamer-0_10-plugins-good fixes the following issues:
- CVE-2016-9634: Invalid FLIC files could have caused and an out-of-bounds write (bsc#1012102) - CVE-2016-9635: Invalid FLIC files could have caused and an out-of-bounds write (bsc#1012103) - CVE-2016-9636: Prevent maliciously crafted flic files from causing invalid memory writes (bsc#1012104) - CVE-2016-9807: Prevent the reading of invalid memory in flx_decode_chunks, leading to DoS (bsc#1013655) - CVE-2016-9808: Prevent maliciously crafted flic files from causing invalid memory accesses (bsc#1013653) - CVE-2016-9810: Invalid files can be used to extraneous unreferences, leading to invalid memory access and DoS (bsc#1013663)
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update. Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.1:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-153=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".