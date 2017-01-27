Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in gstreamer-0_10-plugins-good

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for gstreamer-0_10-plugins-good

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:0298-1

Rating: important

References: #1012102 #1012103 #1012104 #1013653 #1013655

#1013663

Cross-References: CVE-2016-9634 CVE-2016-9635 CVE-2016-9636

CVE-2016-9807 CVE-2016-9808 CVE-2016-9810



Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.1

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that fixes 6 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:





This update for gstreamer-0_10-plugins-good fixes the following issues:



- CVE-2016-9634: Invalid FLIC files could have caused and an out-of-bounds

write (bsc#1012102)

- CVE-2016-9635: Invalid FLIC files could have caused and an out-of-bounds

write (bsc#1012103)

- CVE-2016-9636: Prevent maliciously crafted flic files from causing

invalid memory writes (bsc#1012104)

- CVE-2016-9807: Prevent the reading of invalid memory in

flx_decode_chunks, leading to DoS (bsc#1013655)

- CVE-2016-9808: Prevent maliciously crafted flic files from causing

invalid memory accesses (bsc#1013653)

- CVE-2016-9810: Invalid files can be used to extraneous unreferences,

leading to invalid memory access and DoS (bsc#1013663)





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.1:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-153=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):



gstreamer-0_10-plugin-esd-0.10.31-16.1

gstreamer-0_10-plugin-esd-debuginfo-0.10.31-16.1

gstreamer-0_10-plugins-good-0.10.31-16.1

gstreamer-0_10-plugins-good-debuginfo-0.10.31-16.1

gstreamer-0_10-plugins-good-debugsource-0.10.31-16.1

gstreamer-0_10-plugins-good-doc-0.10.31-16.1

gstreamer-0_10-plugins-good-extra-0.10.31-16.1

gstreamer-0_10-plugins-good-extra-debuginfo-0.10.31-16.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (noarch):



gstreamer-0_10-plugins-good-lang-0.10.31-16.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (x86_64):



gstreamer-0_10-plugin-esd-32bit-0.10.31-16.1

gstreamer-0_10-plugin-esd-debuginfo-32bit-0.10.31-16.1

gstreamer-0_10-plugins-good-32bit-0.10.31-16.1

gstreamer-0_10-plugins-good-debuginfo-32bit-0.10.31-16.1

gstreamer-0_10-plugins-good-extra-32bit-0.10.31-16.1

gstreamer-0_10-plugins-good-extra-debuginfo-32bit-0.10.31-16.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9634.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9635.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9636.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9807.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9808.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9810.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012102

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012103

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012104

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1013653

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1013655

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1013663



--

To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org

For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org

