Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in gstreamer-0_10-plugins-good

   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for gstreamer-0_10-plugins-good
Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2017:0298-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1012102 #1012103 #1012104 #1013653 #1013655 
                    #1013663 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-9634 CVE-2016-9635 CVE-2016-9636
                    CVE-2016-9807 CVE-2016-9808 CVE-2016-9810
                   
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.1
   An update that fixes 6 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:


   This update for gstreamer-0_10-plugins-good fixes the following issues:

   - CVE-2016-9634: Invalid FLIC files could have caused and an out-of-bounds
     write (bsc#1012102)
   - CVE-2016-9635: Invalid FLIC files could have caused and an out-of-bounds
     write (bsc#1012103)
   - CVE-2016-9636: Prevent maliciously crafted flic files from causing
     invalid memory writes (bsc#1012104)
   - CVE-2016-9807: Prevent the reading of invalid memory in
     flx_decode_chunks, leading to DoS (bsc#1013655)
   - CVE-2016-9808: Prevent maliciously crafted flic files from causing
     invalid memory accesses (bsc#1013653)
   - CVE-2016-9810: Invalid files can be used to extraneous unreferences,
     leading to invalid memory access and DoS (bsc#1013663)


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-153=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):

      gstreamer-0_10-plugin-esd-0.10.31-16.1
      gstreamer-0_10-plugin-esd-debuginfo-0.10.31-16.1
      gstreamer-0_10-plugins-good-0.10.31-16.1
      gstreamer-0_10-plugins-good-debuginfo-0.10.31-16.1
      gstreamer-0_10-plugins-good-debugsource-0.10.31-16.1
      gstreamer-0_10-plugins-good-doc-0.10.31-16.1
      gstreamer-0_10-plugins-good-extra-0.10.31-16.1
      gstreamer-0_10-plugins-good-extra-debuginfo-0.10.31-16.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1 (noarch):

      gstreamer-0_10-plugins-good-lang-0.10.31-16.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1 (x86_64):

      gstreamer-0_10-plugin-esd-32bit-0.10.31-16.1
      gstreamer-0_10-plugin-esd-debuginfo-32bit-0.10.31-16.1
      gstreamer-0_10-plugins-good-32bit-0.10.31-16.1
      gstreamer-0_10-plugins-good-debuginfo-32bit-0.10.31-16.1
      gstreamer-0_10-plugins-good-extra-32bit-0.10.31-16.1
      gstreamer-0_10-plugins-good-extra-debuginfo-32bit-0.10.31-16.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9634.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9635.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9636.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9807.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9808.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9810.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012102
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012103
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012104
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1013653
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1013655
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1013663

