Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in ikiwiki

Name : ikiwiki Product : Fedora 24 Version : 3.20170111 Release : 1.fc24 URL : http://ikiwiki.info/ Summary : A wiki compiler Description : Ikiwiki is a wiki compiler. It converts wiki pages into HTML pages suitable for publishing on a website. Ikiwiki stores pages and history in a revision control system such as Subversion or Git. There are many other features, including support for blogging, as well as a large array of plugins.
Update to the latest stable version. See https://ikiwiki.info/news/ for the list of changes. Security fix for CVE-2016-10026, CVE-2016-9646, CVE-2017-0356.