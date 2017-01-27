|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Prüfung von Signaturen in fedmsg
|Name:
|Mangelnde Prüfung von Signaturen in fedmsg
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-a73bc7ac5d
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 24
|Datum:
|Fr, 27. Januar 2017, 20:43
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000001
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : fedmsg
Product : Fedora 24
Version : 0.18.2
Release : 1.fc24
URL : http://github.com/fedora-infra/fedmsg
Summary : Tools for Fedora Infrastructure real-time messaging
Description :
Python API used around Fedora Infrastructure to send and receive messages with
zeromq. Includes some CLI tools.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Fix validation logic in the base consumer The base consumer is intended to
only
derive its validation switch from the on-disk configuration if the child class
doesn't override the validate_signatures switch. There was a bug here
where the
default value provided in the base class made it appear as if *all* child
consumers had turned *off* validation, which is incorrect. This fix turns on
signature validation by default while preserving the ability of child consumers
to override the on-disk configuration in special cases. - Fixes:
CVE-2017-1000001 - Reviewed-by: Patrick Uiterwijk
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade fedmsg' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
|
|