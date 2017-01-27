Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Prüfung von Signaturen in fedmsg
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mangelnde Prüfung von Signaturen in fedmsg
ID: FEDORA-2017-a73bc7ac5d
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Fr, 27. Januar 2017, 20:43
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000001

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : fedmsg
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 0.18.2
Release     : 1.fc24
URL         : http://github.com/fedora-infra/fedmsg
Summary     : Tools for Fedora Infrastructure real-time messaging
Description :
Python API used around Fedora Infrastructure to send and receive messages with
zeromq.  Includes some CLI tools.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Fix validation logic in the base consumer  The base consumer is intended to
 only
derive its validation switch from the on-disk configuration if the child class
doesn't override the validate_signatures switch.  There was a bug here
 where the
default value provided in the base class made it appear as if *all* child
consumers had turned *off* validation, which is incorrect.  This fix turns on
signature validation by default while preserving the ability of child consumers
to override the on-disk configuration in special cases.  - Fixes:
CVE-2017-1000001 - Reviewed-by: Patrick Uiterwijk
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade fedmsg' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Twitter
Neue Nachrichten

0
Linux Mint 18.1 »Se­ren­a« mit KDE und Xfce er­schie­nen

14
KDE stellt ei­ge­nes Note­book vor

1
In­ter­na­tio­na­ler Da­ten­schutz­tag 28. Ja­nu­ar

8
Sci­en­ti­fic Linux 7.3 ver­öf­fent­licht

12
Krita führt Nut­zer­um­fra­ge durch

12
Chro­me 56 er­schie­nen

23
Arch Linux stellt i686 of­fi­zi­ell ein

13
Axle: Al­pha­ver­si­on des al­ter­na­ti­ven Be­triebs­sys­tems vor­ge­stellt

10
Fi­re­fox: Laden von bi­nä­ren Kom­po­nen­ten in Er­wei­te­run­gen wird ab­ge­schafft

22
Bud­gie Desk­top wech­selt zu Qt 5
 
Werbung