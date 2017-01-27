Sicherheit: Mangelnde Prüfung von Signaturen in fedmsg

Name : fedmsg

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 0.18.2

Release : 1.fc24

URL : http://github.com/fedora-infra/fedmsg

Summary : Tools for Fedora Infrastructure real-time messaging

Description :

Python API used around Fedora Infrastructure to send and receive messages with

zeromq. Includes some CLI tools.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



Fix validation logic in the base consumer The base consumer is intended to

only

derive its validation switch from the on-disk configuration if the child class

doesn't override the validate_signatures switch. There was a bug here

where the

default value provided in the base class made it appear as if *all* child

consumers had turned *off* validation, which is incorrect. This fix turns on

signature validation by default while preserving the ability of child consumers

to override the on-disk configuration in special cases. - Fixes:

CVE-2017-1000001 - Reviewed-by: Patrick Uiterwijk

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade fedmsg' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

_______________________________________________

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org

To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org

