Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in ikiwiki
ID: FEDORA-2017-c756d37779
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Fr, 27. Januar 2017, 20:45
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-0356
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10026
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9646

Name        : ikiwiki
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 3.20170111
Release     : 1.fc25
URL         : http://ikiwiki.info/
Summary     : A wiki compiler
Description :
Ikiwiki is a wiki compiler. It converts wiki pages into HTML pages
suitable for publishing on a website. Ikiwiki stores pages and history
in a revision control system such as Subversion or Git. There are many
other features, including support for blogging, as well as a large
array of plugins.

Update Information:

Update to the latest stable version. See https://ikiwiki.info/news/ for the list
of changes.  Security fix for CVE-2016-10026, CVE-2016-9646, CVE-2017-0356.
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1409556 - CVE-2016-9646 ikiwiki: Commit metadata forgery
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1409556
  [ 2 ] Bug #1406693 - CVE-2016-10026 ikiwiki: Authorization bypass when
 reverting changes
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1406693
  [ 3 ] Bug #1412698 - CVE-2017-0356 ikiwiki: Authentication bypass via
 repeated parameters
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1412698
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade ikiwiki' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
