Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in ikiwiki

Name : ikiwiki

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 3.20170111

Release : 1.fc25

URL : http://ikiwiki.info/

Summary : A wiki compiler

Description :

Ikiwiki is a wiki compiler. It converts wiki pages into HTML pages

suitable for publishing on a website. Ikiwiki stores pages and history

in a revision control system such as Subversion or Git. There are many

other features, including support for blogging, as well as a large

array of plugins.



Update Information:



Update to the latest stable version. See https://ikiwiki.info/news/ for the list

of changes. Security fix for CVE-2016-10026, CVE-2016-9646, CVE-2017-0356.

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1409556 - CVE-2016-9646 ikiwiki: Commit metadata forgery

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1409556

[ 2 ] Bug #1406693 - CVE-2016-10026 ikiwiki: Authorization bypass when

reverting changes

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1406693

[ 3 ] Bug #1412698 - CVE-2017-0356 ikiwiki: Authentication bypass via

repeated parameters

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1412698

