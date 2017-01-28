|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenSSL
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in OpenSSL
|ID:
|DSA-3773-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian sid, Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Sa, 28. Januar 2017, 11:05
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3731
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8610
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7056
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA256
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3773-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff
January 27, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : openssl
CVE ID : CVE-2016-7056 CVE-2016-8610 CVE-2017-3731
Several vulnerabilities were discovered in OpenSSL:
CVE-2016-7056
A local timing attack was discovered against ECDSA P-256.
CVE-2016-8610
It was discovered that no limit was imposed on alert packets during
an SSL handshake.
CVE-2017-3731
Robert Swiecki discovered that the RC4-MD5 cipher when running on
32 bit systems could be forced into an out-of-bounds read, resulting
in denial of service.
For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 1.0.1t-1+deb8u6.
For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in
version 1.1.0d-1 of the openssl source package and in version 1.0.2k-1
of the openssl1.0 source package.
We recommend that you upgrade your openssl packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
|
|