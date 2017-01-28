Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenSSL

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Package : openssl

CVE ID : CVE-2016-7056 CVE-2016-8610 CVE-2017-3731



Several vulnerabilities were discovered in OpenSSL:



CVE-2016-7056



A local timing attack was discovered against ECDSA P-256.



CVE-2016-8610



It was discovered that no limit was imposed on alert packets during

an SSL handshake.



CVE-2017-3731



Robert Swiecki discovered that the RC4-MD5 cipher when running on

32 bit systems could be forced into an out-of-bounds read, resulting

in denial of service.



For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in

version 1.0.1t-1+deb8u6.



For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in

version 1.1.0d-1 of the openssl source package and in version 1.0.2k-1

of the openssl1.0 source package.



We recommend that you upgrade your openssl packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

