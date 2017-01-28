Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenSSL
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in OpenSSL
ID: DSA-3773-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian sid, Debian jessie
Datum: Sa, 28. Januar 2017, 11:05
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3731
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8610
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7056

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA256

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3773-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                       Moritz Muehlenhoff
January 27, 2017                      https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : openssl
CVE ID         : CVE-2016-7056 CVE-2016-8610 CVE-2017-3731

Several vulnerabilities were discovered in OpenSSL:
	    
CVE-2016-7056

    A local timing attack was discovered against ECDSA P-256.

CVE-2016-8610

    It was discovered that no limit was imposed on alert packets during
    an SSL handshake.

CVE-2017-3731

    Robert Swiecki discovered that the RC4-MD5 cipher when running on
    32 bit systems could be forced into an out-of-bounds read, resulting
    in denial of service.

For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 1.0.1t-1+deb8u6.

For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in
version 1.1.0d-1 of the openssl source package and in version 1.0.2k-1
of the openssl1.0 source package.

We recommend that you upgrade your openssl packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
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=7Jwc
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Twitter
Neue Nachrichten

0
Linux Mint 18.1 »Se­ren­a« mit KDE und Xfce er­schie­nen

14
KDE stellt ei­ge­nes Note­book vor

1
In­ter­na­tio­na­ler Da­ten­schutz­tag 28. Ja­nu­ar

8
Sci­en­ti­fic Linux 7.3 ver­öf­fent­licht

12
Krita führt Nut­zer­um­fra­ge durch

12
Chro­me 56 er­schie­nen

23
Arch Linux stellt i686 of­fi­zi­ell ein

13
Axle: Al­pha­ver­si­on des al­ter­na­ti­ven Be­triebs­sys­tems vor­ge­stellt

10
Fi­re­fox: Laden von bi­nä­ren Kom­po­nen­ten in Er­wei­te­run­gen wird ab­ge­schafft

22
Bud­gie Desk­top wech­selt zu Qt 5
 
Werbung