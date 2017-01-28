Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in Linux
ID: SUSE-SU-2017:0303-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
Datum: Sa, 28. Januar 2017, 11:07
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9806

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for Linux Kernel Live Patch 18 for SLE
 12
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:0303-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1017589 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-9806
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.

Description:

   This update for the Linux Kernel 3.12.60-52_63 fixes several issues.

   The following security bugs were fixed:
   - CVE-2016-9806: Race condition in the netlink_dump function in
     net/netlink/af_netlink.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to
     cause a denial of service (double free) or possibly have unspecified
     other impact via a crafted application that made sendmsg system calls,
     leading to a free operation associated with a new dump that started
     earlier than anticipated (bsc#1017589).


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-2017-161=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2017-161=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12 (x86_64):

      kgraft-patch-3_12_60-52_63-default-2-2.1
      kgraft-patch-3_12_60-52_63-xen-2-2.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (x86_64):

      kgraft-patch-3_12_60-52_63-default-2-2.1
      kgraft-patch-3_12_60-52_63-xen-2-2.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9806.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1017589

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Twitter
Neue Nachrichten

0
Linux Mint 18.1 »Se­ren­a« mit KDE und Xfce er­schie­nen

14
KDE stellt ei­ge­nes Note­book vor

1
In­ter­na­tio­na­ler Da­ten­schutz­tag 28. Ja­nu­ar

8
Sci­en­ti­fic Linux 7.3 ver­öf­fent­licht

12
Krita führt Nut­zer­um­fra­ge durch

12
Chro­me 56 er­schie­nen

23
Arch Linux stellt i686 of­fi­zi­ell ein

13
Axle: Al­pha­ver­si­on des al­ter­na­ti­ven Be­triebs­sys­tems vor­ge­stellt

10
Fi­re­fox: Laden von bi­nä­ren Kom­po­nen­ten in Er­wei­te­run­gen wird ab­ge­schafft

22
Bud­gie Desk­top wech­selt zu Qt 5
 
Werbung