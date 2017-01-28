Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Linux

SUSE Security Update: Security update for Linux Kernel Live Patch 18 for SLE

12

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:0303-1

Rating: important

References: #1017589

Cross-References: CVE-2016-9806

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.



Description:



This update for the Linux Kernel 3.12.60-52_63 fixes several issues.



The following security bugs were fixed:

- CVE-2016-9806: Race condition in the netlink_dump function in

net/netlink/af_netlink.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to

cause a denial of service (double free) or possibly have unspecified

other impact via a crafted application that made sendmsg system calls,

leading to a free operation associated with a new dump that started

earlier than anticipated (bsc#1017589).





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-2017-161=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2017-161=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12 (x86_64):



kgraft-patch-3_12_60-52_63-default-2-2.1

kgraft-patch-3_12_60-52_63-xen-2-2.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (x86_64):



kgraft-patch-3_12_60-52_63-default-2-2.1

kgraft-patch-3_12_60-52_63-xen-2-2.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9806.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1017589



