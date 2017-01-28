|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Linux
|Name:
|Denial of Service in Linux
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2017:0303-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
|Datum:
|Sa, 28. Januar 2017, 11:07
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9806
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for Linux Kernel Live Patch 18 for SLE
12
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:0303-1
Rating: important
References: #1017589
Cross-References: CVE-2016-9806
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.
Description:
This update for the Linux Kernel 3.12.60-52_63 fixes several issues.
The following security bugs were fixed:
- CVE-2016-9806: Race condition in the netlink_dump function in
net/netlink/af_netlink.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to
cause a denial of service (double free) or possibly have unspecified
other impact via a crafted application that made sendmsg system calls,
leading to a free operation associated with a new dump that started
earlier than anticipated (bsc#1017589).
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-2017-161=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2017-161=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12 (x86_64):
kgraft-patch-3_12_60-52_63-default-2-2.1
kgraft-patch-3_12_60-52_63-xen-2-2.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (x86_64):
kgraft-patch-3_12_60-52_63-default-2-2.1
kgraft-patch-3_12_60-52_63-xen-2-2.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9806.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1017589
--
|
|