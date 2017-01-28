|
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in RabbitMQ
|Name:
|Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in RabbitMQ
|ID:
|openSUSE-SU-2017:0306-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2
|Datum:
|Sa, 28. Januar 2017, 11:11
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9877
Originalnachricht
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for rabbitmq-server
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:0306-1
Rating: important
References: #1017642
Cross-References: CVE-2016-9877
Affected Products:
openSUSE Leap 42.2
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.
Description:
This update for rabbitmq-server fixes the following issue:
- CVE-2016-9877: An issue in Pivotal RabbitMQ caused connection
authentication with a username/password pair to succeed if an existing
username was provided but the password is omitted from the connection
request. Connections that use TLS with a client-provided certificate
were not affected (bsc#1017642).
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.2:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-156=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):
erlang-rabbitmq-client-3.5.8-3.2
rabbitmq-server-3.5.8-3.2
rabbitmq-server-plugins-3.5.8-3.2
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9877.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1017642
