Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in RabbitMQ

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for rabbitmq-server

Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:0306-1

Rating: important

References: #1017642

Cross-References: CVE-2016-9877

Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.2

An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.



Description:



This update for rabbitmq-server fixes the following issue:



- CVE-2016-9877: An issue in Pivotal RabbitMQ caused connection

authentication with a username/password pair to succeed if an existing

username was provided but the password is omitted from the connection

request. Connections that use TLS with a client-provided certificate

were not affected (bsc#1017642).





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-156=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):



erlang-rabbitmq-client-3.5.8-3.2

rabbitmq-server-3.5.8-3.2

rabbitmq-server-plugins-3.5.8-3.2





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9877.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1017642



