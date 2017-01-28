Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in RabbitMQ
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in RabbitMQ
ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:0306-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2
Datum: Sa, 28. Januar 2017, 11:11
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9877

Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for rabbitmq-server
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2017:0306-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1017642 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-9877
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.

Description:

   This update for rabbitmq-server fixes the following issue:

   - CVE-2016-9877: An issue in Pivotal RabbitMQ caused connection
     authentication with a username/password pair to succeed if an existing
     username was provided but the password is omitted from the connection
     request. Connections that use TLS with a client-provided certificate
     were not affected (bsc#1017642).


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-156=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):

      erlang-rabbitmq-client-3.5.8-3.2
      rabbitmq-server-3.5.8-3.2
      rabbitmq-server-plugins-3.5.8-3.2


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9877.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1017642

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Twitter
Neue Nachrichten

0
Linux Mint 18.1 »Se­ren­a« mit KDE und Xfce er­schie­nen

14
KDE stellt ei­ge­nes Note­book vor

1
In­ter­na­tio­na­ler Da­ten­schutz­tag 28. Ja­nu­ar

8
Sci­en­ti­fic Linux 7.3 ver­öf­fent­licht

12
Krita führt Nut­zer­um­fra­ge durch

12
Chro­me 56 er­schie­nen

23
Arch Linux stellt i686 of­fi­zi­ell ein

13
Axle: Al­pha­ver­si­on des al­ter­na­ti­ven Be­triebs­sys­tems vor­ge­stellt

10
Fi­re­fox: Laden von bi­nä­ren Kom­po­nen­ten in Er­wei­te­run­gen wird ab­ge­schafft

22
Bud­gie Desk­top wech­selt zu Qt 5
 
Werbung