Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Linux

SUSE Security Update: Security update for Linux Kernel Live Patch 4 for SLE

12 SP2

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:0307-1

Rating: important

References: #1019079

Cross-References: CVE-2016-10088

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.



Description:





This update for the Linux Kernel fixes one security issue:



- CVE-2016-10088: The sg implementation in the Linux kernel did not

properly restrict write operations in situations where the KERNEL_DS

option is set, which allowed local users to read or write to arbitrary

kernel memory locations or cause a denial of service (use-after-free) by

leveraging access to a /dev/sg device (bsc#1017710).





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Live-Patching-12-2017-162=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12 (x86_64):



kgraft-patch-4_4_38-93-default-2-2.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-10088.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1019079



