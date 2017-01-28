Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Linux
ID: SUSE-SU-2017:0307-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12
Datum: Sa, 28. Januar 2017, 11:14
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10088

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for Linux Kernel Live Patch 4 for SLE
 12 SP2
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:0307-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1019079 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-10088
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.

Description:


   This update for the Linux Kernel fixes one security issue:

   - CVE-2016-10088: The sg implementation in the Linux kernel did not
     properly restrict write operations in situations where the KERNEL_DS
     option is set, which allowed local users to read or write to arbitrary
     kernel memory locations or cause a denial of service (use-after-free) by
     leveraging access to a /dev/sg device (bsc#1017710).


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Live-Patching-12-2017-162=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12 (x86_64):

      kgraft-patch-4_4_38-93-default-2-2.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-10088.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1019079

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Twitter
Neue Nachrichten

0
Linux Mint 18.1 »Se­ren­a« mit KDE und Xfce er­schie­nen

14
KDE stellt ei­ge­nes Note­book vor

1
In­ter­na­tio­na­ler Da­ten­schutz­tag 28. Ja­nu­ar

8
Sci­en­ti­fic Linux 7.3 ver­öf­fent­licht

12
Krita führt Nut­zer­um­fra­ge durch

12
Chro­me 56 er­schie­nen

23
Arch Linux stellt i686 of­fi­zi­ell ein

13
Axle: Al­pha­ver­si­on des al­ter­na­ti­ven Be­triebs­sys­tems vor­ge­stellt

10
Fi­re­fox: Laden von bi­nä­ren Kom­po­nen­ten in Er­wei­te­run­gen wird ab­ge­schafft

22
Bud­gie Desk­top wech­selt zu Qt 5
 
Werbung