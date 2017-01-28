Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird

|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3165-1
January 28, 2017
thunderbird vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in Thunderbird.
Software Description:
- thunderbird: Mozilla Open Source mail and newsgroup client
Details:
Multiple memory safety issues were discovered in Thunderbird. If a user were
tricked in to opening a specially crafted message, an attacker could
potentially exploit these to cause a denial of service via application
crash, or execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-9893, CVE-2017-5373)
Andrew Krasichkov discovered that event handlers on <marquee> elements
were executed despite a Content Security Policy (CSP) that disallowed
inline JavaScript. If a user were tricked in to opening a specially
crafted website in a browsing context, an attacker could potentially
exploit this to conduct cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks.
(CVE-2016-9895)
A memory corruption issue was discovered in WebGL in some circumstances.
If a user were tricked in to opening a specially crafted website in a
browsing context, an attacker could potentially exploit this to cause a
denial of service via application crash, or execute arbitrary code.
(CVE-2016-9897)
A use-after-free was discovered when manipulating DOM subtrees in the
Editor. If a user were tricked in to opening a specially crafted website
in a browsing context, an attacker could potentially exploit this to
cause a denial of service via application crash, or execute arbitrary
code. (CVE-2016-9898)
A use-after-free was discovered when manipulating DOM events and audio
elements. If a user were tricked in to opening a specially crafted website
in a browsing context, an attacker could potentially exploit this to
cause a denial of service via application crash, or execute arbitrary
code. (CVE-2016-9899)
It was discovered that external resources that should be blocked when
loading SVG images can bypass security restrictions using data: URLs. An
attacker could potentially exploit this to obtain sensitive information.
(CVE-2016-9900)
Jann Horn discovered that JavaScript Map/Set were vulnerable to timing
attacks. If a user were tricked in to opening a specially crafted website
in a browsing context, an attacker could potentially exploit this to
obtain sensitive information across domains. (CVE-2016-9904)
A crash was discovered in EnumerateSubDocuments while adding or removing
sub-documents. If a user were tricked in to opening a specially crafted
website in a browsing context, an attacker could potentially exploit this
to execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-9905)
JIT code allocation can allow a bypass of ASLR protections in some
circumstances. If a user were tricked in to opening a specially crafted
website in a browsing context, an attacker could potentially exploit this
to cause a denial of service via application crash, or execute arbitrary
code. (CVE-2017-5375)
Nicolas GrÃ©goire discovered a use-after-free when manipulating XSL in
XSLT documents in some circumstances. If a user were tricked in to opening
a specially crafted website in a browsing context, an attacker could
potentially exploit this to cause a denial of service via application
crash, or execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-5376)
Jann Horn discovered that an object's address could be discovered through
hashed codes of JavaScript objects shared between pages. If a user were
tricked in to opening a specially crafted website in a browsing context,
an attacker could potentially exploit this to obtain sensitive
information. (CVE-2017-5378)
A use-after-free was discovered during DOM manipulation of SVG content in
some circumstances. If a user were tricked in to opening a specially
crafted website in a browsing context, an attacker could potentially
exploit this to cause a denial of service via application crash, or
execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-5380)
Armin Razmjou discovered that certain unicode glyphs do not trigger
punycode display. If a user were tricked in to opening a specially crafted
website in a browsing context, an attacker could potentially exploit this
to spoof the URL bar contents. (CVE-2017-5383)
Jerri Rice discovered insecure communication methods in the Dev Tools JSON
Viewer. An attacker could potentially exploit this to gain additional
privileges. (CVE-2017-5390)
Filipe Gomes discovered a use-after-free in the media decoder in some
circumstances. If a user were tricked in to opening a specially crafted
website in a browsing context, an attacker could potentially exploit this
to cause a denial of service via application crash, or execute arbitrary
code. (CVE-2017-5396)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.10:
thunderbird 1:45.7.0+build1-0ubuntu0.16.10.1
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
thunderbird 1:45.7.0+build1-0ubuntu0.16.04.1
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
thunderbird 1:45.7.0+build1-0ubuntu0.14.04.1
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
thunderbird 1:45.7.0+build1-0ubuntu0.12.04.1
After a standard system update you need to restart Thunderbird to make
all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3165-1
CVE-2016-9893, CVE-2016-9895, CVE-2016-9897, CVE-2016-9898,
CVE-2016-9899, CVE-2016-9900, CVE-2016-9904, CVE-2016-9905,
CVE-2017-5373, CVE-2017-5375, CVE-2017-5376, CVE-2017-5378,
CVE-2017-5380, CVE-2017-5383, CVE-2017-5390, CVE-2017-5396
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/thunderbird/1:45.7.0+build1-0ubuntu0.16.10.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/thunderbird/1:45.7.0+build1-0ubuntu0.16.04.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/thunderbird/1:45.7.0+build1-0ubuntu0.14.04.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/thunderbird/1:45.7.0+build1-0ubuntu0.12.04.1
