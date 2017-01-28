Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

Subject: [USN-3165-1] Thunderbird vulnerabilities



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3165-1

January 28, 2017



thunderbird vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in Thunderbird.



Software Description:

- thunderbird: Mozilla Open Source mail and newsgroup client



Details:



Multiple memory safety issues were discovered in Thunderbird. If a user were

tricked in to opening a specially crafted message, an attacker could

potentially exploit these to cause a denial of service via application

crash, or execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-9893, CVE-2017-5373)



Andrew Krasichkov discovered that event handlers on <marquee> elements

were executed despite a Content Security Policy (CSP) that disallowed

inline JavaScript. If a user were tricked in to opening a specially

crafted website in a browsing context, an attacker could potentially

exploit this to conduct cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks.

(CVE-2016-9895)



A memory corruption issue was discovered in WebGL in some circumstances.

If a user were tricked in to opening a specially crafted website in a

browsing context, an attacker could potentially exploit this to cause a

denial of service via application crash, or execute arbitrary code.

(CVE-2016-9897)



A use-after-free was discovered when manipulating DOM subtrees in the

Editor. If a user were tricked in to opening a specially crafted website

in a browsing context, an attacker could potentially exploit this to

cause a denial of service via application crash, or execute arbitrary

code. (CVE-2016-9898)



A use-after-free was discovered when manipulating DOM events and audio

elements. If a user were tricked in to opening a specially crafted website

in a browsing context, an attacker could potentially exploit this to

cause a denial of service via application crash, or execute arbitrary

code. (CVE-2016-9899)



It was discovered that external resources that should be blocked when

loading SVG images can bypass security restrictions using data: URLs. An

attacker could potentially exploit this to obtain sensitive information.

(CVE-2016-9900)



Jann Horn discovered that JavaScript Map/Set were vulnerable to timing

attacks. If a user were tricked in to opening a specially crafted website

in a browsing context, an attacker could potentially exploit this to

obtain sensitive information across domains. (CVE-2016-9904)



A crash was discovered in EnumerateSubDocuments while adding or removing

sub-documents. If a user were tricked in to opening a specially crafted

website in a browsing context, an attacker could potentially exploit this

to execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-9905)



JIT code allocation can allow a bypass of ASLR protections in some

circumstances. If a user were tricked in to opening a specially crafted

website in a browsing context, an attacker could potentially exploit this

to cause a denial of service via application crash, or execute arbitrary

code. (CVE-2017-5375)



Nicolas GrÃ©goire discovered a use-after-free when manipulating XSL in

XSLT documents in some circumstances. If a user were tricked in to opening

a specially crafted website in a browsing context, an attacker could

potentially exploit this to cause a denial of service via application

crash, or execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-5376)



Jann Horn discovered that an object's address could be discovered through

hashed codes of JavaScript objects shared between pages. If a user were

tricked in to opening a specially crafted website in a browsing context,

an attacker could potentially exploit this to obtain sensitive

information. (CVE-2017-5378)



A use-after-free was discovered during DOM manipulation of SVG content in

some circumstances. If a user were tricked in to opening a specially

crafted website in a browsing context, an attacker could potentially

exploit this to cause a denial of service via application crash, or

execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-5380)



Armin Razmjou discovered that certain unicode glyphs do not trigger

punycode display. If a user were tricked in to opening a specially crafted

website in a browsing context, an attacker could potentially exploit this

to spoof the URL bar contents. (CVE-2017-5383)



Jerri Rice discovered insecure communication methods in the Dev Tools JSON

Viewer. An attacker could potentially exploit this to gain additional

privileges. (CVE-2017-5390)



Filipe Gomes discovered a use-after-free in the media decoder in some

circumstances. If a user were tricked in to opening a specially crafted

website in a browsing context, an attacker could potentially exploit this

to cause a denial of service via application crash, or execute arbitrary

code. (CVE-2017-5396)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

thunderbird 1:45.7.0+build1-0ubuntu0.16.10.1



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

thunderbird 1:45.7.0+build1-0ubuntu0.16.04.1



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

thunderbird 1:45.7.0+build1-0ubuntu0.14.04.1



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

thunderbird 1:45.7.0+build1-0ubuntu0.12.04.1



After a standard system update you need to restart Thunderbird to make

all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3165-1

CVE-2016-9893, CVE-2016-9895, CVE-2016-9897, CVE-2016-9898,

CVE-2016-9899, CVE-2016-9900, CVE-2016-9904, CVE-2016-9905,

CVE-2017-5373, CVE-2017-5375, CVE-2017-5376, CVE-2017-5378,

CVE-2017-5380, CVE-2017-5383, CVE-2017-5390, CVE-2017-5396



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/thunderbird/1:45.7.0+build1-0ubuntu0.16.10.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/thunderbird/1:45.7.0+build1-0ubuntu0.16.04.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/thunderbird/1:45.7.0+build1-0ubuntu0.14.04.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/thunderbird/1:45.7.0+build1-0ubuntu0.12.04.1







