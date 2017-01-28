Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird
ID: USN-3165-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
Datum: Sa, 28. Januar 2017, 11:16
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9899
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9898
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5390
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5375
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9905
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5383
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9904
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9897
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9895
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5396
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5380
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5376
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9893
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5378
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5373
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9900

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3165-1
January 28, 2017

thunderbird vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS

Summary:

Several security issues were fixed in Thunderbird.

Software Description:
- thunderbird: Mozilla Open Source mail and newsgroup client

Details:

Multiple memory safety issues were discovered in Thunderbird. If a user were
tricked in to opening a specially crafted message, an attacker could
potentially exploit these to cause a denial of service via application
crash, or execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-9893, CVE-2017-5373)

Andrew Krasichkov discovered that event handlers on <marquee> elements
were executed despite a Content Security Policy (CSP) that disallowed
inline JavaScript. If a user were tricked in to opening a specially
crafted website in a browsing context, an attacker could potentially
exploit this to conduct cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks.
(CVE-2016-9895)

A memory corruption issue was discovered in WebGL in some circumstances.
If a user were tricked in to opening a specially crafted website in a
browsing context, an attacker could potentially exploit this to cause a
denial of service via application crash, or execute arbitrary code.
(CVE-2016-9897)

A use-after-free was discovered when manipulating DOM subtrees in the
Editor. If a user were tricked in to opening a specially crafted website
in a browsing context, an attacker could potentially exploit this to
cause a denial of service via application crash, or execute arbitrary
code. (CVE-2016-9898)

A use-after-free was discovered when manipulating DOM events and audio
elements. If a user were tricked in to opening a specially crafted website
in a browsing context, an attacker could potentially exploit this to
cause a denial of service via application crash, or execute arbitrary
code. (CVE-2016-9899)

It was discovered that external resources that should be blocked when
loading SVG images can bypass security restrictions using data: URLs. An
attacker could potentially exploit this to obtain sensitive information.
(CVE-2016-9900)

Jann Horn discovered that JavaScript Map/Set were vulnerable to timing
attacks. If a user were tricked in to opening a specially crafted website
in a browsing context, an attacker could potentially exploit this to
obtain sensitive information across domains. (CVE-2016-9904)

A crash was discovered in EnumerateSubDocuments while adding or removing
sub-documents. If a user were tricked in to opening a specially crafted
website in a browsing context, an attacker could potentially exploit this
to execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-9905)

JIT code allocation can allow a bypass of ASLR protections in some
circumstances. If a user were tricked in to opening a specially crafted
website in a browsing context, an attacker could potentially exploit this
to cause a denial of service via application crash, or execute arbitrary
code. (CVE-2017-5375)

Nicolas GrÃ©goire discovered a use-after-free when manipulating XSL in
XSLT documents in some circumstances. If a user were tricked in to opening
a specially crafted website in a browsing context, an attacker could
potentially exploit this to cause a denial of service via application
crash, or execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-5376)

Jann Horn discovered that an object's address could be discovered through
hashed codes of JavaScript objects shared between pages. If a user were
tricked in to opening a specially crafted website in a browsing context,
an attacker could potentially exploit this to obtain sensitive
information. (CVE-2017-5378)

A use-after-free was discovered during DOM manipulation of SVG content in
some circumstances. If a user were tricked in to opening a specially
crafted website in a browsing context, an attacker could potentially
exploit this to cause a denial of service via application crash, or
execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-5380)

Armin Razmjou discovered that certain unicode glyphs do not trigger
punycode display. If a user were tricked in to opening a specially crafted
website in a browsing context, an attacker could potentially exploit this
to spoof the URL bar contents. (CVE-2017-5383)

Jerri Rice discovered insecure communication methods in the Dev Tools JSON
Viewer. An attacker could potentially exploit this to gain additional
privileges. (CVE-2017-5390)

Filipe Gomes discovered a use-after-free in the media decoder in some
circumstances. If a user were tricked in to opening a specially crafted
website in a browsing context, an attacker could potentially exploit this
to cause a denial of service via application crash, or execute arbitrary
code. (CVE-2017-5396)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 16.10:
  thunderbird                     1:45.7.0+build1-0ubuntu0.16.10.1

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  thunderbird                     1:45.7.0+build1-0ubuntu0.16.04.1

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  thunderbird                     1:45.7.0+build1-0ubuntu0.14.04.1

Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
  thunderbird                     1:45.7.0+build1-0ubuntu0.12.04.1

After a standard system update you need to restart Thunderbird to make
all the necessary changes.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3165-1
  CVE-2016-9893, CVE-2016-9895, CVE-2016-9897, CVE-2016-9898,
  CVE-2016-9899, CVE-2016-9900, CVE-2016-9904, CVE-2016-9905,
  CVE-2017-5373, CVE-2017-5375, CVE-2017-5376, CVE-2017-5378,
  CVE-2017-5380, CVE-2017-5383, CVE-2017-5390, CVE-2017-5396

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/thunderbird/1:45.7.0+build1-0ubuntu0.16.10.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/thunderbird/1:45.7.0+build1-0ubuntu0.16.04.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/thunderbird/1:45.7.0+build1-0ubuntu0.14.04.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/thunderbird/1:45.7.0+build1-0ubuntu0.12.04.1



