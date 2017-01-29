Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in flatpak

Name : flatpak

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 0.8.2

Release : 1.fc25

URL : http://flatpak.org/

Summary : Application deployment framework for desktop apps

Description :

flatpak is a system for building, distributing and running sandboxed desktop

applications on Linux. See https://wiki.gnome.org/Projects/SandboxedApps for

more information.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



flatpak 0.8.2 release, fixing a security issue that could lead to sandbox

escaping. For details, see https://github.com/flatpak/flatpak/releases/tag/0.8.2

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade flatpak' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

