Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in flatpak
|Name:
|Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in flatpak
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-05e456028b
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|So, 29. Januar 2017, 14:37
|Referenzen:
|Keine Angabe
Originalnachricht
Name : flatpak
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 0.8.2
Release : 1.fc25
URL : http://flatpak.org/
Summary : Application deployment framework for desktop apps
Description :
flatpak is a system for building, distributing and running sandboxed desktop
applications on Linux. See https://wiki.gnome.org/Projects/SandboxedApps for
more information.
Update Information:
flatpak 0.8.2 release, fixing a security issue that could lead to sandbox
escaping. For details, see https://github.com/flatpak/flatpak/releases/tag/0.8.2
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade flatpak' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
