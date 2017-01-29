Sicherheit: Fehlerhafte Zugriffsrechte in Cobbler

Name : cobbler

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 2.8.0

Release : 1.fc24

URL : http://cobbler.github.io/

Summary : Boot server configurator

Description :

Cobbler is a network install server. Cobbler supports PXE, ISO

virtualized installs, and re-installing existing Linux machines.

The last two modes use a helper tool, 'koan', that integrates with

cobbler. There is also a web interface 'cobbler-web'. Cobbler's

advanced features include importing distributions from DVDs and rsync

mirrors, kickstart templating, integrated yum mirroring, and built-in

DHCP/DNS Management. Cobbler has a XMLRPC API for integration with

other applications.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



Update to 2.8.0: Feature improvements: * Signature updates: Fedora 24/25,

Ubuntu 16.10, Virtuozzo 7 * Allow https method in repo management (#1587) *

Add support for the ppc64le architecture * Backport gpxe mac search argument

* Added support for fixed DHCP IPs when using vlan over bond * Add support

for Django 1.7.x and 1.8.x * Add action name to cobbler action --help output

Bugfixes: * Added HOSTS_ALLOW acl in settings.py (CVE-2016-9014) *

Profile template logic seperated for grub and pxelinux formats * Refer to

system_name in grubsystem.template * Add netmask and dhcp_tag to slave

interfaces in ISC DHCP * Koan now works with CentOS version numbers *

Fixes to pxesystem_esxi.template * Move get-loaders to https transport *

Add default/timeout to grubsystem.template * Anamon now actually waits on

files that you specify with --watchfiles * Do not set

interface["filename"]

to /pxelinux.0 in manage_isc.py (#1565) * Allow the use of relative paths

when importing a distro (#1613) * Fix /etc/xinetd.d/rsync check (#1651) *

Exit with a appropriate message when signature file can't be parsed *

Handle

cases where virt-install responds to --version on stderr (Koan) * Fix

mangling of kernel options in edit profile command with --in-place * Several

fixes to Koan regarding os-info-query and os-variants

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1395921 - cobbler-2.8.0 is available

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1395921

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

