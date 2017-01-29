|
Sicherheit: Fehlerhafte Zugriffsrechte in Cobbler
|Name:
|Fehlerhafte Zugriffsrechte in Cobbler
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-823ae7c8ca
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 24
|Datum:
|So, 29. Januar 2017, 14:38
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9014
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1395921
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : cobbler
Product : Fedora 24
Version : 2.8.0
Release : 1.fc24
URL : http://cobbler.github.io/
Summary : Boot server configurator
Description :
Cobbler is a network install server. Cobbler supports PXE, ISO
virtualized installs, and re-installing existing Linux machines.
The last two modes use a helper tool, 'koan', that integrates with
cobbler. There is also a web interface 'cobbler-web'. Cobbler's
advanced features include importing distributions from DVDs and rsync
mirrors, kickstart templating, integrated yum mirroring, and built-in
DHCP/DNS Management. Cobbler has a XMLRPC API for integration with
other applications.
Update Information:
Update to 2.8.0: Feature improvements: * Signature updates: Fedora 24/25,
Ubuntu 16.10, Virtuozzo 7 * Allow https method in repo management (#1587) *
Add support for the ppc64le architecture * Backport gpxe mac search argument
* Added support for fixed DHCP IPs when using vlan over bond * Add support
for Django 1.7.x and 1.8.x * Add action name to cobbler action --help output
Bugfixes: * Added HOSTS_ALLOW acl in settings.py (CVE-2016-9014) *
Profile template logic seperated for grub and pxelinux formats * Refer to
system_name in grubsystem.template * Add netmask and dhcp_tag to slave
interfaces in ISC DHCP * Koan now works with CentOS version numbers *
Fixes to pxesystem_esxi.template * Move get-loaders to https transport *
Add default/timeout to grubsystem.template * Anamon now actually waits on
files that you specify with --watchfiles * Do not set
interface["filename"]
to /pxelinux.0 in manage_isc.py (#1565) * Allow the use of relative paths
when importing a distro (#1613) * Fix /etc/xinetd.d/rsync check (#1651) *
Exit with a appropriate message when signature file can't be parsed *
Handle
cases where virt-install responds to --version on stderr (Koan) * Fix
mangling of kernel options in edit profile command with --in-place * Several
fixes to Koan regarding os-info-query and os-variants
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1395921 - cobbler-2.8.0 is available
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1395921
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade cobbler' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
|
|