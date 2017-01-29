Login
Sicherheit: Fehlerhafte Zugriffsrechte in Cobbler
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Fehlerhafte Zugriffsrechte in Cobbler
ID: FEDORA-2016-823ae7c8ca
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: So, 29. Januar 2017, 14:38
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9014
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1395921

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : cobbler
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 2.8.0
Release     : 1.fc24
URL         : http://cobbler.github.io/
Summary     : Boot server configurator
Description :
Cobbler is a network install server.  Cobbler supports PXE, ISO
virtualized installs, and re-installing existing Linux machines.
The last two modes use a helper tool, 'koan', that integrates with
cobbler.  There is also a web interface 'cobbler-web'.  Cobbler's
advanced features include importing distributions from DVDs and rsync
mirrors, kickstart templating, integrated yum mirroring, and built-in
DHCP/DNS Management.  Cobbler has a XMLRPC API for integration with
other applications.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Update to 2.8.0:  Feature improvements:  *    Signature updates: Fedora 24/25,
Ubuntu 16.10, Virtuozzo 7 *    Allow https method in repo management (#1587) *
Add support for the ppc64le architecture *    Backport gpxe mac search argument
*   Added support for fixed DHCP IPs when using vlan over bond *    Add support
for Django 1.7.x and 1.8.x *    Add action name to cobbler action --help output
Bugfixes:   *   Added HOSTS_ALLOW acl in settings.py (CVE-2016-9014)  *
Profile template logic seperated for grub and pxelinux formats  *   Refer to
system_name in grubsystem.template  *   Add netmask and dhcp_tag to slave
interfaces in ISC DHCP  *   Koan now works with CentOS version numbers  *
Fixes to pxesystem_esxi.template  *   Move get-loaders to https transport  *
Add default/timeout to grubsystem.template  *   Anamon now actually waits on
files that you specify with --watchfiles  *   Do not set
 interface["filename"]
to /pxelinux.0 in manage_isc.py (#1565)  *   Allow the use of relative paths
when importing a distro (#1613)  *   Fix /etc/xinetd.d/rsync check (#1651)  *
Exit with a appropriate message when signature file can't be parsed *   
 Handle
cases where virt-install responds to --version on stderr (Koan) *    Fix
mangling of kernel options in edit profile command with --in-place *    Several
fixes to Koan regarding os-info-query and os-variants
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1395921 - cobbler-2.8.0 is available
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1395921
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade cobbler' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
