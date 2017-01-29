Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PowerDNS Authoritative Server

Name : pdns

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 4.0.3

Release : 1.fc24

URL : http://powerdns.com

Summary : A modern, advanced and high performance authoritative-only

nameserver

Description :

The PowerDNS Nameserver is a modern, advanced and high performance

authoritative-only nameserver. It is written from scratch and conforms

to all relevant DNS standards documents.

Furthermore, PowerDNS interfaces with almost any database.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



- Update to 4.0.3 - Security fix for CVE-2016-2120, CVE-2016-7068,

CVE-2016-7072, CVE-2016-7073, CVE-2016-7074 Release notes 4.0.2:

https://doc.powerdns.com/md/changelog/#powerdns-authoritative-server-402 Release

notes 4.0.3: https://doc.powerdns.com/md/changelog/#powerdns-authoritative-

server-403

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1413517 - CVE-2016-2120 CVE-2016-7068 CVE-2016-7072 CVE-2016-7073

CVE-2016-7074 pdns: Multiple security vulnerabilities fixed in latest versions

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1413517

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program.

su -c 'dnf upgrade pdns' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

