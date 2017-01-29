|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PowerDNS Authoritative Server
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in PowerDNS Authoritative Server
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-bb0b9ddf27
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 24
|Datum:
|So, 29. Januar 2017, 14:40
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7074
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2120
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7073
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7068
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7072
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : pdns
Product : Fedora 24
Version : 4.0.3
Release : 1.fc24
URL : http://powerdns.com
Summary : A modern, advanced and high performance authoritative-only
nameserver
Description :
The PowerDNS Nameserver is a modern, advanced and high performance
authoritative-only nameserver. It is written from scratch and conforms
to all relevant DNS standards documents.
Furthermore, PowerDNS interfaces with almost any database.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
- Update to 4.0.3 - Security fix for CVE-2016-2120, CVE-2016-7068,
CVE-2016-7072, CVE-2016-7073, CVE-2016-7074 Release notes 4.0.2:
https://doc.powerdns.com/md/changelog/#powerdns-authoritative-server-402 Release
notes 4.0.3: https://doc.powerdns.com/md/changelog/#powerdns-authoritative-
server-403
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1413517 - CVE-2016-2120 CVE-2016-7068 CVE-2016-7072 CVE-2016-7073
CVE-2016-7074 pdns: Multiple security vulnerabilities fixed in latest versions
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1413517
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade pdns' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|