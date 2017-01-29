|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Chromium
|ID:
|201701-66
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|So, 29. Januar 2017, 14:43
|Referenzen:
|
Originalnachricht
|
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-66
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: Chromium: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: January 29, 2017
Bugs: #607276
ID: 201701-66
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in the Chromium web browser,
the worst of which allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary code.
Background
==========
Chromium is an open-source browser project that aims to build a safer,
faster, and more stable way for all users to experience the web.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 www-client/chromium < 56.0.2924.76 >= 56.0.2924.76
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in the Chromium web
browser. Please review the CVE identifiers referenced below for
details.
Impact
======
A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the
privileges of the process, cause a Denial of Service condition, obtain
sensitive information, bypass security restrictions, or perform
cross-site scripting (XSS).
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All Chromium users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=www-client/chromium-56.0.2924.76"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2017-5006
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5006
[ 2 ] CVE-2017-5007
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5007
[ 3 ] CVE-2017-5008
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5008
[ 4 ] CVE-2017-5009
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5009
[ 5 ] CVE-2017-5010
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5010
[ 6 ] CVE-2017-5011
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5011
[ 7 ] CVE-2017-5012
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5012
[ 8 ] CVE-2017-5013
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5013
[ 9 ] CVE-2017-5014
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5014
[ 10 ] CVE-2017-5015
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5015
[ 11 ] CVE-2017-5016
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5016
[ 12 ] CVE-2017-5017
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5017
[ 13 ] CVE-2017-5018
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5018
[ 14 ] CVE-2017-5019
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5019
[ 15 ] CVE-2017-5020
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5020
[ 16 ] CVE-2017-5021
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5021
[ 17 ] CVE-2017-5022
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5022
[ 18 ] CVE-2017-5023
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5023
[ 19 ] CVE-2017-5024
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5024
[ 20 ] CVE-2017-5025
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5025
[ 21 ] CVE-2017-5026
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5026
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-66
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
|
|