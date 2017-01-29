Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium
ID: 201701-66
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: So, 29. Januar 2017, 14:43
Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201701-66
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: Chromium: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: January 29, 2017
     Bugs: #607276
       ID: 201701-66

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in the Chromium web browser,
the worst of which allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary code.

Background
==========

Chromium is an open-source browser project that aims to build a safer,
faster, and more stable way for all users to experience the web.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  www-client/chromium       < 56.0.2924.76         >= 56.0.2924.76

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in the Chromium web
browser. Please review the CVE identifiers referenced below for
details.

Impact
======

A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the
privileges of the process, cause a Denial of Service condition, obtain
sensitive information, bypass security restrictions, or perform
cross-site scripting (XSS).

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All Chromium users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=www-client/chromium-56.0.2924.76"

References
==========

[  1 ] CVE-2017-5006
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5006
[  2 ] CVE-2017-5007
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5007
[  3 ] CVE-2017-5008
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5008
[  4 ] CVE-2017-5009
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5009
[  5 ] CVE-2017-5010
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5010
[  6 ] CVE-2017-5011
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5011
[  7 ] CVE-2017-5012
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5012
[  8 ] CVE-2017-5013
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5013
[  9 ] CVE-2017-5014
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5014
[ 10 ] CVE-2017-5015
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5015
[ 11 ] CVE-2017-5016
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5016
[ 12 ] CVE-2017-5017
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5017
[ 13 ] CVE-2017-5018
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5018
[ 14 ] CVE-2017-5019
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5019
[ 15 ] CVE-2017-5020
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5020
[ 16 ] CVE-2017-5021
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5021
[ 17 ] CVE-2017-5022
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5022
[ 18 ] CVE-2017-5023
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5023
[ 19 ] CVE-2017-5024
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5024
[ 20 ] CVE-2017-5025
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5025
[ 21 ] CVE-2017-5026
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5026

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-66

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


--rlIartkWgM35m5Nuq0kBp6awDWFNfxOBe--

