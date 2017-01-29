Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>

To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org

Message-ID: <29c4a6d2-a681-e9c3-1455-f29e0e27d1c9@gentoo.org>

Subject: [ GLSA 201701-66 ] Chromium: Multiple vulnerabilities



Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-66

https://security.gentoo.org/

Severity: Normal

Title: Chromium: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: January 29, 2017

Bugs: #607276

ID: 201701-66



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in the Chromium web browser,

the worst of which allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary code.



Background

==========



Chromium is an open-source browser project that aims to build a safer,

faster, and more stable way for all users to experience the web.



Affected packages

=================



Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

1 www-client/chromium < 56.0.2924.76 >= 56.0.2924.76



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in the Chromium web

browser. Please review the CVE identifiers referenced below for

details.



Impact

======



A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the

privileges of the process, cause a Denial of Service condition, obtain

sensitive information, bypass security restrictions, or perform

cross-site scripting (XSS).



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All Chromium users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=www-client/chromium-56.0.2924.76"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2017-5006

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5006

[ 2 ] CVE-2017-5007

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5007

[ 3 ] CVE-2017-5008

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5008

[ 4 ] CVE-2017-5009

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5009

[ 5 ] CVE-2017-5010

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5010

[ 6 ] CVE-2017-5011

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5011

[ 7 ] CVE-2017-5012

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5012

[ 8 ] CVE-2017-5013

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5013

[ 9 ] CVE-2017-5014

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5014

[ 10 ] CVE-2017-5015

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5015

[ 11 ] CVE-2017-5016

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5016

[ 12 ] CVE-2017-5017

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5017

[ 13 ] CVE-2017-5018

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5018

[ 14 ] CVE-2017-5019

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5019

[ 15 ] CVE-2017-5020

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5020

[ 16 ] CVE-2017-5021

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5021

[ 17 ] CVE-2017-5022

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5022

[ 18 ] CVE-2017-5023

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5023

[ 19 ] CVE-2017-5024

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5024

[ 20 ] CVE-2017-5025

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5025

[ 21 ] CVE-2017-5026

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5026



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-66



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





