Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in lcms2
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in lcms2
ID: DSA-3774-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian jessie
Datum: So, 29. Januar 2017, 14:44
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10165

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA512

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3774-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                     Salvatore Bonaccorso
January 29, 2017                      https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : lcms2
CVE ID         : CVE-2016-10165
Debian Bug     : 852627

Ibrahim M. El-Sayed discovered an out-of-bounds heap read vulnerability
in the function Type_MLU_Read in lcms2, the Little CMS 2 color
management library, which can be triggered by an image with a specially
crafted ICC profile and leading to a heap memory leak or
denial-of-service for applications using the lcms2 library.

For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 2.6-3+deb8u1.

For the testing distribution (stretch) and the unstable distribution
(sid), this problem has been fixed in version 2.8-4.

We recommend that you upgrade your lcms2 packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
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=Ufyf
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Twitter
Neue Nachrichten

17
Linux Foun­da­ti­on gegen den US-Ein­rei­sestopp

2
Ubu­ntu 17.04 Alpha 2 für ei­ni­ge Va­ri­an­ten er­schie­nen

0
LMDE 2 ak­tua­li­siert In­stal­la­ti­ons­me­di­en

6
ker­nel.org schal­tet FTP-Ser­ver ab

0
»Pil­lars of Eter­ni­ty II« kommt auch für Linux

0
Linux Mint 18.1 »Se­ren­a« mit KDE und Xfce er­schie­nen

19
KDE stellt ei­ge­nes Note­book vor

2
In­ter­na­tio­na­ler Da­ten­schutz­tag 28. Ja­nu­ar

18
Sci­en­ti­fic Linux 7.3 ver­öf­fent­licht

12
Krita führt Nut­zer­um­fra­ge durch
 
Werbung