Sicherheit: Denial of Service in lcms2
|Name:
|Denial of Service in lcms2
|ID:
|DSA-3774-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian jessie
|Datum:
|So, 29. Januar 2017, 14:44
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10165
Originalnachricht
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA512
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3774-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso
January 29, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : lcms2
CVE ID : CVE-2016-10165
Debian Bug : 852627
Ibrahim M. El-Sayed discovered an out-of-bounds heap read vulnerability
in the function Type_MLU_Read in lcms2, the Little CMS 2 color
management library, which can be triggered by an image with a specially
crafted ICC profile and leading to a heap memory leak or
denial-of-service for applications using the lcms2 library.
For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 2.6-3+deb8u1.
For the testing distribution (stretch) and the unstable distribution
(sid), this problem has been fixed in version 2.8-4.
We recommend that you upgrade your lcms2 packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----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=Ufyf
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
