Sicherheit: Denial of Service in lcms2

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA512



- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3774-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso

January 29, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : lcms2

CVE ID : CVE-2016-10165

Debian Bug : 852627



Ibrahim M. El-Sayed discovered an out-of-bounds heap read vulnerability

in the function Type_MLU_Read in lcms2, the Little CMS 2 color

management library, which can be triggered by an image with a specially

crafted ICC profile and leading to a heap memory leak or

denial-of-service for applications using the lcms2 library.



For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in

version 2.6-3+deb8u1.



For the testing distribution (stretch) and the unstable distribution

(sid), this problem has been fixed in version 2.8-4.



We recommend that you upgrade your lcms2 packages.



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iQKTBAEBCgB9FiEERkRAmAjBceBVMd3uBUy48xNDz0QFAliNyBhfFIAAAAAALgAo

aXNzdWVyLWZwckBub3RhdGlvbnMub3BlbnBncC5maWZ0aGhvcnNlbWFuLm5ldDQ2

NDQ0MDk4MDhDMTcxRTA1NTMxRERFRTA1NENCOEYzMTM0M0NGNDQACgkQBUy48xND

z0QNSg//Wcs37k7GRrwDxU4U7a6+nGV6JjTZ59AsMVNgG19Mamf2boI5VnoRUPUa

yEQh2ITJD/ekWQIEw5BxgFFhSL5wOVYSNUfpclUBS/LHR4wPVZ85r0tIth1JxvD9

72880Ia1TO4kf8jIGgMtaUseM/K14FJiZ1FxTCVXlXzTtSB+jGPJZGKGJ+F8uqfb

YIePPxWRjOSgrA74VFf8u/5S8YylJW3aCaEu14Wv0DHcaak5FtUNosPZ2/uG0+YZ

Ignq91/KzJcN+PrN8qpsTdNReupm9AoxptZjpQnDNd5bNyFDP3TofizjjN3bRyrW

wA1zxcw7/QwxnBO8oG05YYd43MZXDkZPCmQ2CjiGqr8w4IfmrgzGOjFVOT6Simq+

XXVWeGRinkNFHt8JUjiZ23aO+SsKp6y7Oo9y4NQh3ES6inP1GLBAxpbzLaB9qg26

gcvSqPw2ofQHdQhglxiFMObYNICgHE9gZt/SygQm1M0me/BCKT9vhrFm07mRlJKV

u+L0REj1rbCGHcafvu1dN6lOw/T+O4ghIV2eN+a/GBsLf3hHrd/Yjf3h+99m0CQH

MbCOl6BfUyXy5itW2k4lve7kQUutmFwYNhYEwhj69rqzk/Wn5Z7xMa/HNbnhwGNc

4In0JyF1/nn73039o0uWVj6sEvwNxrOszQeIojhZQCkjTTxZhXM=

=Ufyf

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

