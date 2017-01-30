Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in a2ps

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-67

https://security.gentoo.org/

Severity: Normal

Title: a2ps: Arbitrary code execution

Date: January 29, 2017

Bugs: #506352

ID: 201701-67



Synopsis

A vulnerability in a2ps' fixps script might allow remote attackers to

execute arbitrary code.



Background

a2ps is an Any to PostScript filter.



Affected packages

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

1 app-text/a2ps < 4.14-r5 >= 4.14-r5



Description

a2ps' fixps script does not invoke gs with the -dSAFER option.



Impact

Remote attackers, by enticing a user to process a specially crafted

PostScript file, could delete arbitrary files or execute arbitrary code

with the privileges of the process.



Workaround

There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

All a2ps users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=app-text/a2ps-4.14-r5"



References

[ 1 ] CVE-2014-0466

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-0466



Availability

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-67



Concerns?

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





