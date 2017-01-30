Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in a2ps
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
ID: 201701-67
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Mo, 30. Januar 2017, 06:52
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-0466

Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201701-67
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: a2ps: Arbitrary code execution
     Date: January 29, 2017
     Bugs: #506352
       ID: 201701-67

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

A vulnerability in a2ps' fixps script might allow remote attackers to
execute arbitrary code.

Background
==========

a2ps is an Any to PostScript filter.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  app-text/a2ps               < 4.14-r5                 >= 4.14-r5

Description
===========

a2ps' fixps script does not invoke gs with the -dSAFER option.

Impact
======

Remote attackers, by enticing a user to process a specially crafted
PostScript file, could delete arbitrary files or execute arbitrary code
with the privileges of the process.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All a2ps users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=app-text/a2ps-4.14-r5"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2014-0466
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-0466

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-67

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


