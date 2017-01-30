|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in a2ps
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in a2ps
|201701-67
|Gentoo
|Keine Angabe
|Mo, 30. Januar 2017, 06:52
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-0466
|
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-67
https://security.gentoo.org/
Severity: Normal
Title: a2ps: Arbitrary code execution
Date: January 29, 2017
Bugs: #506352
ID: 201701-67
Synopsis
A vulnerability in a2ps' fixps script might allow remote attackers to
execute arbitrary code.
Background
a2ps is an Any to PostScript filter.
Affected packages
1 app-text/a2ps < 4.14-r5 >= 4.14-r5
Description
a2ps' fixps script does not invoke gs with the -dSAFER option.
Impact
Remote attackers, by enticing a user to process a specially crafted
PostScript file, could delete arbitrary files or execute arbitrary code
with the privileges of the process.
Workaround
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
All a2ps users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=app-text/a2ps-4.14-r5"
References
[ 1 ] CVE-2014-0466
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-0466
Availability
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-67
Concerns?
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
