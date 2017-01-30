Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in FreeImage

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--huf492muhfffWrd3du7b5qV8ITpaFAh4n

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="khJbrB6DMl2G6hkl20s9gHxAo7WDBktBO";

protected-headers="v1"

From: Thomas Deutschmann <whissi@gentoo.org>

Reply-To: Gentoo Security <security@gentoo.org>

To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org

Message-ID: <3a5a2e20-432b-045c-7ad7-0844baefb663@gentoo.org>

Subject: [ GLSA 201701-68 ] FreeImage: Multiple vulnerabilities



--khJbrB6DMl2G6hkl20s9gHxAo7WDBktBO

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-68

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: FreeImage: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: January 29, 2017

Bugs: #559006, #596350

ID: 201701-68



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in FreeImage, the worst of

which may allow execution of arbitrary code



Background

==========



FreeImage is an Open Source library project for developers who would

like to support popular graphics image formats like PNG, BMP, JPEG,

TIFF and others as needed by today's multimedia applications.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 media-libs/freeimage < 3.15.4-r1 >= 3.15.4-r1



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in in FreeImage. Please

review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

======



A remote attacker, by enticing a user to process a specially crafted

image file, could possibly execute arbitrary code with the privileges

of the process or cause a Denial of Service condition.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All FreeImage users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose

">=media-libs/freeimage-3.15.4-r1"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2015-0852

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0852

[ 2 ] CVE-2016-5684

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5684



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-68



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





--khJbrB6DMl2G6hkl20s9gHxAo7WDBktBO--



--huf492muhfffWrd3du7b5qV8ITpaFAh4n

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature

Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v2.0



iQJ8BAEBCgBmBQJYjhTOXxSAAAAAAC4AKGlzc3Vlci1mcHJAbm90YXRpb25zLm9w

ZW5wZ3AuZmlmdGhob3JzZW1hbi5uZXQzM0M1ODQ4MkM0MDIyOTJEMkUzQzVDMDY5

NzA5RjkwQzNDOTZGRkM4AAoJEJcJ+Qw8lv/IZ0QP/0uC5VzUzjJ3bkhLt4wt3ENc

+83OmM9aupN5njQ2RPmcPQcFi8uAsB3moyY1kai50NSdD2bDlDTm125DfY1C0mHw

6g+H6fa7zG2l3nsoWnIUJur4GozcFuvwm3CdktA/SoyVuXrEpLKj5fTSeg0gvgvL

E080RS/BX1GHeTkzuVNrjIHXSJYXext7Hxc8I+cQo8+LFka0oX0XmqxM83Sxrqp0

iXHOg0CjlIAxFzX6BN8BFfdq4EvdPdsvL2CWcMYNkkdSM9Elyj6LC2atRZYZzzn7

GzoWqJcHLMlEWM+n9rNhUQk5t7xr96qzkIYO/+QWA3gmp2MS3EpMQm/CnzkVaXDR

cPBHYvxS3WeOTojT5lgB5PYnn6/li7hCW7TmNgsT+b/1G/wZWpxL3DHou0uD4HEE

5i1sTWCTt5gVtD9ILdKKxYy+zwuAj42vQO8WRwLog8hLHKj+JXrJMhJ05HsrWqNe

fk2nph46qADb1AEjMYJ0cYnkvQNr53EBZNyqFec+IQO0KacRDo0N/GfBcRblzy4q

vm6LQNUOEZ4QV8fn099wDU2VU0K9VWgkhT0IkhhezN92pXOHHq4fpkMXh1fS4r3O

7sWKrirqy3SIKt4H2V/9qtoiFnE8/xs7GITq0TSwMksn/Xd8qATpKgxIzdmtPQau

bNTzVbp+AL+ImmbtL8Tb

=B1Mm

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--huf492muhfffWrd3du7b5qV8ITpaFAh4n--

