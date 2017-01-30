|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in FreeImage
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-68
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: FreeImage: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: January 29, 2017
Bugs: #559006, #596350
ID: 201701-68
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in FreeImage, the worst of
which may allow execution of arbitrary code
Background
==========
FreeImage is an Open Source library project for developers who would
like to support popular graphics image formats like PNG, BMP, JPEG,
TIFF and others as needed by today's multimedia applications.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 media-libs/freeimage < 3.15.4-r1 >= 3.15.4-r1
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in in FreeImage. Please
review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.
Impact
======
A remote attacker, by enticing a user to process a specially crafted
image file, could possibly execute arbitrary code with the privileges
of the process or cause a Denial of Service condition.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All FreeImage users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
">=media-libs/freeimage-3.15.4-r1"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2015-0852
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0852
[ 2 ] CVE-2016-5684
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5684
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-68
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
