Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Ark

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-69

https://security.gentoo.org/

Severity: Normal

Title: Ark: Unintended execution of scripts and executable files

Date: January 29, 2017

Bugs: #604846

ID: 201701-69



Synopsis

A vulnerability in Ark might allow remote attackers to execute

arbitrary code.



Background

Ark is a graphical file compression/decompression utility with support

for multiple formats.



Affected packages

1 kde-apps/ark < 16.08.3-r1 >= 16.08.3-r1



Description

A vulnerability was discovered in how Ark handles executable files

while browsing a compressed archive. A user could unintentionally

execute a malicious script which has the executable bit set inside of

the archive. This is due to Ark not displaying what files are

executable and running the associated applications for the file type

upon execution.



Impact

A remote attacker, by coercing a user to browse a malicious archive

file within Ark and execute certain files, could execute arbitrary code

with the privileges of the user.



Workaround

There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

All Ark users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=kde-apps/ark-16.08.3-r1"



References

[ 1 ] CVE-2017-5330

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5330



Availability

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-69



Concerns?

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





