Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Ark
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Ark
|ID:
|201701-69
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Mo, 30. Januar 2017, 06:56
|Referenzen:
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5330
|
Originalnachricht
|
From: Thomas Deutschmann <whissi@gentoo.org>
Reply-To: Gentoo Security <security@gentoo.org>
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <33e9c72b-2863-02c3-2982-6da399d1a5e7@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201701-69 ] Ark: Unintended execution of scripts and
executable files
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-69
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: Ark: Unintended execution of scripts and executable files
Date: January 29, 2017
Bugs: #604846
ID: 201701-69
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
A vulnerability in Ark might allow remote attackers to execute
arbitrary code.
Background
==========
Ark is a graphical file compression/decompression utility with support
for multiple formats.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 kde-apps/ark < 16.08.3-r1 >= 16.08.3-r1
Description
===========
A vulnerability was discovered in how Ark handles executable files
while browsing a compressed archive. A user could unintentionally
execute a malicious script which has the executable bit set inside of
the archive. This is due to Ark not displaying what files are
executable and running the associated applications for the file type
upon execution.
Impact
======
A remote attacker, by coercing a user to browse a malicious archive
file within Ark and execute certain files, could execute arbitrary code
with the privileges of the user.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All Ark users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=kde-apps/ark-16.08.3-r1"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2017-5330
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5330
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-69
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
|
|