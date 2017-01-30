|
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in Firewalld
|Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in Firewalld
|201701-70
|Gentoo
|Keine Angabe
|Mo, 30. Januar 2017, 06:57
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5410
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-70
https://security.gentoo.org/
Severity: Normal
Title: Firewalld: Improper authentication methods
Date: January 29, 2017
Bugs: #591458
ID: 201701-70
Synopsis
A vulnerability in Firewalld allows firewall configurations to be
modified by unauthenticated users.
Background
Firewalld provides a dynamically managed firewall with support for
network/firewall zones to define the trust level of network connections
or interfaces.
Affected packages
1 net-firewall/firewalld < 0.4.3.3 >= 0.4.3.3
Description
A flaw in Firewalld allows any locally logged in user to tamper with or
change firewall settings. This is due to how Firewalld handles
authentication via polkit which is not properly applied to 5 particular
functions to include: addPassthrough, removePassthrough, addEntry,
removeEntry, and setEntries.
Impact
A local attacker could tamper or change firewall settings leading to
the additional exposure of systems to include unauthorized remote
access.
Workaround
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
All Firewalld users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
">=net-firewall/firewalld-0.4.3.3"
References
[ 1 ] CVE-2016-5410
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5410
Availability
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-70
Concerns?
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
