Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in Firewalld

Thomas Deutschmann <whissi@gentoo.org>

Subject: [ GLSA 201701-70 ] Firewalld: Improper authentication methods



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-70

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: Firewalld: Improper authentication methods

Date: January 29, 2017

Bugs: #591458

ID: 201701-70



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



A vulnerability in Firewalld allows firewall configurations to be

modified by unauthenticated users.



Background

==========



Firewalld provides a dynamically managed firewall with support for

network/firewall zones to define the trust level of network connections

or interfaces.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 net-firewall/firewalld < 0.4.3.3 >= 0.4.3.3



Description

===========



A flaw in Firewalld allows any locally logged in user to tamper with or

change firewall settings. This is due to how Firewalld handles

authentication via polkit which is not properly applied to 5 particular

functions to include: addPassthrough, removePassthrough, addEntry,

removeEntry, and setEntries.



Impact

======



A local attacker could tamper or change firewall settings leading to

the additional exposure of systems to include unauthorized remote

access.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All Firewalld users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose

">=net-firewall/firewalld-0.4.3.3"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2016-5410

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5410



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-70



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





