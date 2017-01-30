Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in FFmpeg
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in FFmpeg
ID: 201701-71
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Mo, 30. Januar 2017, 06:58
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7122
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7555
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7562
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7450
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7502
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7905
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7785

Originalnachricht

 
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--OS3ApmB2MHgFK1aDSbGOQGTn8CX97O0q7
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
 boundary="srAwWtxf1VNXlSjCe2WHbGkNTuqQwg8i1";
 protected-headers="v1"
From: Thomas Deutschmann <whissi@gentoo.org>
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <f29b08a4-0f8a-2c24-cdde-41f27a59624f@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201701-71 ] FFmpeg: Multiple vulnerabilities

--srAwWtxf1VNXlSjCe2WHbGkNTuqQwg8i1
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201701-71
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: FFmpeg: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: January 29, 2017
     Bugs: #596760
       ID: 201701-71

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in FFmpeg, the worst of which
may allow remote attackers to cause a Denial of Service condition.

Background
==========

FFmpeg is a complete, cross-platform solution to record, convert and
stream audio and video.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  media-video/ffmpeg           < 2.8.10                  >= 2.8.10

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in FFmpeg. Please review
the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.

Impact
======

Remote attackers could cause a Denial of Service condition via various
crafted media file types or have other unspecified impacts.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All FFmpeg users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=media-video/ffmpeg-2.8.10"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2016-7122
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7122
[ 2 ] CVE-2016-7450
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7450
[ 3 ] CVE-2016-7502
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7502
[ 4 ] CVE-2016-7555
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7555
[ 5 ] CVE-2016-7562
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7562
[ 6 ] CVE-2016-7785
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7785
[ 7 ] CVE-2016-7905
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7905

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-71

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


--srAwWtxf1VNXlSjCe2WHbGkNTuqQwg8i1--

--OS3ApmB2MHgFK1aDSbGOQGTn8CX97O0q7
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v2.0
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=+SVD
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--OS3ApmB2MHgFK1aDSbGOQGTn8CX97O0q7--
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Twitter
Neue Nachrichten

17
Linux Foun­da­ti­on gegen den US-Ein­rei­sestopp

2
Ubu­ntu 17.04 Alpha 2 für ei­ni­ge Va­ri­an­ten er­schie­nen

0
LMDE 2 ak­tua­li­siert In­stal­la­ti­ons­me­di­en

6
ker­nel.org schal­tet FTP-Ser­ver ab

0
»Pil­lars of Eter­ni­ty II« kommt auch für Linux

0
Linux Mint 18.1 »Se­ren­a« mit KDE und Xfce er­schie­nen

19
KDE stellt ei­ge­nes Note­book vor

2
In­ter­na­tio­na­ler Da­ten­schutz­tag 28. Ja­nu­ar

18
Sci­en­ti­fic Linux 7.3 ver­öf­fent­licht

12
Krita führt Nut­zer­um­fra­ge durch
 
Werbung