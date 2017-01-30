Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in FFmpeg

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-71

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: FFmpeg: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: January 29, 2017

Bugs: #596760

ID: 201701-71



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in FFmpeg, the worst of which

may allow remote attackers to cause a Denial of Service condition.



Background

==========



FFmpeg is a complete, cross-platform solution to record, convert and

stream audio and video.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 media-video/ffmpeg < 2.8.10 >= 2.8.10



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in FFmpeg. Please review

the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

======



Remote attackers could cause a Denial of Service condition via various

crafted media file types or have other unspecified impacts.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All FFmpeg users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=media-video/ffmpeg-2.8.10"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2016-7122

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7122

[ 2 ] CVE-2016-7450

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7450

[ 3 ] CVE-2016-7502

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7502

[ 4 ] CVE-2016-7555

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7555

[ 5 ] CVE-2016-7562

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7562

[ 6 ] CVE-2016-7785

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7785

[ 7 ] CVE-2016-7905

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7905



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-71



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





