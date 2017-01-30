|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in FFmpeg
Originalnachricht
|
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-71
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: FFmpeg: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: January 29, 2017
Bugs: #596760
ID: 201701-71
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in FFmpeg, the worst of which
may allow remote attackers to cause a Denial of Service condition.
Background
==========
FFmpeg is a complete, cross-platform solution to record, convert and
stream audio and video.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 media-video/ffmpeg < 2.8.10 >= 2.8.10
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in FFmpeg. Please review
the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.
Impact
======
Remote attackers could cause a Denial of Service condition via various
crafted media file types or have other unspecified impacts.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All FFmpeg users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=media-video/ffmpeg-2.8.10"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2016-7122
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7122
[ 2 ] CVE-2016-7450
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7450
[ 3 ] CVE-2016-7502
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7502
[ 4 ] CVE-2016-7555
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7555
[ 5 ] CVE-2016-7562
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7562
[ 6 ] CVE-2016-7785
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7785
[ 7 ] CVE-2016-7905
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7905
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-71
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
