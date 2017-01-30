Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in X11
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in X11
ID: 201701-72
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Mo, 30. Januar 2017, 07:00
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-10164

Originalnachricht

 
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--hOgU0O9L76F4Ktb9H1hFqeTTc7b01iW80
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
 boundary="stAomqbdx9eSWO63oCKmB3qQPWWgDX7Gt";
 protected-headers="v1"
From: Thomas Deutschmann <whissi@gentoo.org>
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <a39c99c1-0af6-cfb3-1ed5-da1d44804ca9@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201701-72 ] libXpm: Remote execution of arbitrary code

--stAomqbdx9eSWO63oCKmB3qQPWWgDX7Gt
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201701-72
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: libXpm: Remote execution of arbitrary code
     Date: January 29, 2017
     Bugs: #602782
       ID: 201701-72

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

An integer overflow in libXpm might allow remote attackers to execute
arbitrary code or cause a Denial of Service Condition.

Background
==========

The X PixMap image format is an extension of the monochrome X BitMap
format specified in the X protocol, and is commonly used in traditional
X applications.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  x11-libs/libXpm              < 3.5.12                  >= 3.5.12

Description
===========

An integer overflow was discovered in libXpm's src/CrDatFrI.c file.  On
64 bit systems, this allows an overflow to occur on 32 bit integers
while parsing XPM extensions in a file.

Impact
======

A remote attacker, by enticing a user to process a specially crafted
XPM file, could execute arbitrary code with the privileges of the
process or cause a Denial of Service condition.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All libXpm users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=x11-libs/libXpm-3.5.12"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2016-10164
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-10164

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-72

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


--stAomqbdx9eSWO63oCKmB3qQPWWgDX7Gt--

--hOgU0O9L76F4Ktb9H1hFqeTTc7b01iW80
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v2.0
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=zmNz
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--hOgU0O9L76F4Ktb9H1hFqeTTc7b01iW80--
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Twitter
Neue Nachrichten

17
Linux Foun­da­ti­on gegen den US-Ein­rei­sestopp

2
Ubu­ntu 17.04 Alpha 2 für ei­ni­ge Va­ri­an­ten er­schie­nen

0
LMDE 2 ak­tua­li­siert In­stal­la­ti­ons­me­di­en

6
ker­nel.org schal­tet FTP-Ser­ver ab

0
»Pil­lars of Eter­ni­ty II« kommt auch für Linux

0
Linux Mint 18.1 »Se­ren­a« mit KDE und Xfce er­schie­nen

19
KDE stellt ei­ge­nes Note­book vor

2
In­ter­na­tio­na­ler Da­ten­schutz­tag 28. Ja­nu­ar

18
Sci­en­ti­fic Linux 7.3 ver­öf­fent­licht

12
Krita führt Nut­zer­um­fra­ge durch
 
Werbung