Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in X11

Subject: [ GLSA 201701-72 ] libXpm: Remote execution of arbitrary code



Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-72

https://security.gentoo.org/

Severity: Normal

Title: libXpm: Remote execution of arbitrary code

Date: January 29, 2017

Bugs: #602782

ID: 201701-72



Synopsis

An integer overflow in libXpm might allow remote attackers to execute

arbitrary code or cause a Denial of Service Condition.



Background

The X PixMap image format is an extension of the monochrome X BitMap

format specified in the X protocol, and is commonly used in traditional

X applications.



Affected packages

1 x11-libs/libXpm < 3.5.12 >= 3.5.12



Description

An integer overflow was discovered in libXpm's src/CrDatFrI.c file. On

64 bit systems, this allows an overflow to occur on 32 bit integers

while parsing XPM extensions in a file.



Impact

A remote attacker, by enticing a user to process a specially crafted

XPM file, could execute arbitrary code with the privileges of the

process or cause a Denial of Service condition.



Workaround

There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

All libXpm users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=x11-libs/libXpm-3.5.12"



References

[ 1 ] CVE-2016-10164

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-10164



Availability

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-72



