Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Squashfs

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-73

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: SQUASHFS: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: January 29, 2017

Bugs: #552484

ID: 201701-73



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in SQUASHFS, the worst of

which may allow execution of arbitrary code



Background

==========



Squashfs is a compressed read-only filesystem for Linux. Squashfs is

intended for general read-only filesystem use, for archival use (i.e.

in cases where a .tar.gz file may be used), and in constrained block

device/memory systems (e.g. embedded systems) where low overhead is

needed.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 sys-fs/squashfs-tools < 4.3-r1 >= 4.3-r1



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in SQUASHFS. Please

review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

======



Remote attackers, by enticing a user to process a specially crafted

SQUASHFS image, could execute arbitrary code with the privileges of the

process.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All SQUASHFS users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose

">=sys-fs/squashfs-tools-4.3-r1"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2015-4645

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-4645

[ 2 ] CVE-2015-4646

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-4646



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-73



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





