Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Squashfs
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in Squashfs
ID: 201701-73
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Mo, 30. Januar 2017, 07:01
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-4645
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-4646

Originalnachricht

 
From: Thomas Deutschmann <whissi@gentoo.org>
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <65989a43-3ed5-d2e2-8ab1-422e8ed04452@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201701-73 ] SQUASHFS: Multiple vulnerabilities

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201701-73
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: SQUASHFS: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: January 29, 2017
     Bugs: #552484
       ID: 201701-73

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in SQUASHFS, the worst of
which may allow execution of arbitrary code

Background
==========

Squashfs is a compressed read-only filesystem for Linux. Squashfs is
intended for general read-only filesystem use, for archival use (i.e.
in cases where a .tar.gz file may be used), and in constrained block
device/memory systems (e.g. embedded systems) where low overhead is
needed.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  sys-fs/squashfs-tools        < 4.3-r1                  >= 4.3-r1

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in SQUASHFS. Please
review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.

Impact
======

Remote attackers, by enticing a user to process a specially crafted
SQUASHFS image, could execute arbitrary code with the privileges of the
process.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All SQUASHFS users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
 ">=sys-fs/squashfs-tools-4.3-r1"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2015-4645
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-4645
[ 2 ] CVE-2015-4646
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-4646

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-73

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


