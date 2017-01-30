|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Squashfs
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in Squashfs
|ID:
|201701-73
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Mo, 30. Januar 2017, 07:01
|Referenzen:
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-4645
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-4646
|
Originalnachricht
|
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--pL906HKdn6rNkgCGcEVMR5kfXJxjKRunn
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
boundary="efteiAC8gAiPop2cJhMH4cew4qgCwWKDh";
protected-headers="v1"
From: Thomas Deutschmann <whissi@gentoo.org>
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <65989a43-3ed5-d2e2-8ab1-422e8ed04452@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201701-73 ] SQUASHFS: Multiple vulnerabilities
--efteiAC8gAiPop2cJhMH4cew4qgCwWKDh
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-73
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: SQUASHFS: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: January 29, 2017
Bugs: #552484
ID: 201701-73
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in SQUASHFS, the worst of
which may allow execution of arbitrary code
Background
==========
Squashfs is a compressed read-only filesystem for Linux. Squashfs is
intended for general read-only filesystem use, for archival use (i.e.
in cases where a .tar.gz file may be used), and in constrained block
device/memory systems (e.g. embedded systems) where low overhead is
needed.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 sys-fs/squashfs-tools < 4.3-r1 >= 4.3-r1
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in SQUASHFS. Please
review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.
Impact
======
Remote attackers, by enticing a user to process a specially crafted
SQUASHFS image, could execute arbitrary code with the privileges of the
process.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All SQUASHFS users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
">=sys-fs/squashfs-tools-4.3-r1"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2015-4645
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-4645
[ 2 ] CVE-2015-4646
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-4646
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-73
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
--efteiAC8gAiPop2cJhMH4cew4qgCwWKDh--
--pL906HKdn6rNkgCGcEVMR5kfXJxjKRunn
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v2.0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=zIsd
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--pL906HKdn6rNkgCGcEVMR5kfXJxjKRunn--
|
|