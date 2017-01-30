Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in libpng

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-74

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: libpng: Remote execution of arbitrary code

Date: January 29, 2017

Bugs: #604082

ID: 201701-74



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



A null pointer dereference in libpng might allow remote attackers to

execute arbitrary code.



Background

==========



libpng is a standard library used to process PNG (Portable Network

Graphics) images. It is used by several programs, including web

browsers and potentially server processes.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 media-libs/libpng < 1.6.27 >= 1.6.27

>= 1.5.28

>= 1.2.57



Description

===========



A null pointer dereference was discovered in libpng in the

png_push_save_buffer function. In order to be vulnerable, an

application has to load a text chunk into the PNG structure, then

delete all text, then add another text chunk to the same PNG structure,

which seems to be an unlikely sequence, but it is possible.



Impact

======



A remote attacker, by enticing a user to process a specially crafted

PNG file, could execute arbitrary code with the privileges of the

process.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All libpng 1.6.x users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=media-libs/libpng-1.6.27"



All libpng 1.5.x users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose

">=media-libs/libpng-1.5.28:1.5"



All libpng 1.2.x users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose

">=media-libs/libpng-1.2.57:1.2"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2016-10087

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-10087



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-74



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





