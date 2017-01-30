Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in tcpdump

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA256



- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3775-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff

January 29, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : tcpdump

CVE ID : CVE-2016-7922 CVE-2016-7923 CVE-2016-7924 CVE-2016-7925

CVE-2016-7926 CVE-2016-7927 CVE-2016-7928 CVE-2016-7929

CVE-2016-7930 CVE-2016-7931 CVE-2016-7932 CVE-2016-7933

CVE-2016-7934 CVE-2016-7935 CVE-2016-7936 CVE-2016-7937

CVE-2016-7938 CVE-2016-7939 CVE-2016-7940 CVE-2016-7973

CVE-2016-7974 CVE-2016-7975 CVE-2016-7983 CVE-2016-7984

CVE-2016-7985 CVE-2016-7986 CVE-2016-7992 CVE-2016-7993

CVE-2016-8574 CVE-2016-8575 CVE-2017-5202 CVE-2017-5203

CVE-2017-5204 CVE-2017-5205 CVE-2017-5341 CVE-2017-5342

CVE-2017-5482 CVE-2017-5483 CVE-2017-5484 CVE-2017-5485

CVE-2017-5486



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in tcpdump, a command-line

network traffic analyzer. These vulnerabilities might result in denial

of service or the execution of arbitrary code.



For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in

version 4.9.0-1~deb8u1.



For the testing distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed

in version 4.9.0-1.



For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in

version 4.9.0-1.



We recommend that you upgrade your tcpdump packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iQIzBAEBCAAdFiEEtuYvPRKsOElcDakFEMKTtsN8TjYFAliOJGUACgkQEMKTtsN8

TjY54w//TQtKeoBF3uzCtMTKExAzKCZKkVnTLkFKu0Ybcr6ooTQ+Vyy81t0WlHa7

L4i31RavlQerBK3euGLhg679Bcv6Wrtgc1dC6caaDQTWF3+IWrZ/KO3LHJdgLMoj

y10zBMLBdr2rTB4cItXCYcCkzXWGGoDjFyAf9h61O6SAHa9qZthGXCzOY7G0eQfX

GCN7LW2rY+H3NuUo0UYVhiru9poflehxArdQnoeZGU//8uZ5qaD2XeUILQI+gOo8

rwBnYpF7YvrrFGaleVrHgXuLN6t/7HOkMxaIQtn9zmigZfWkOUjPGOAkn8xLKhk3

zgRBT7n+pd+N82TK4B6+RhDilY9Ec2btJ5EDHIJAnmVAATwoULPtgzQwLSrziN9a

DCsusuWxPFcvmyGMy4ooEWpKsZ2MgXusR/As84g5ZeWl9qOuZ9U0aeJtThhl37zA

wNH+KIgWEUoQNmoVrOCUchtbiKeHEbIDUWR1PNpgl3Cb7Fbp3be3AFPJiiTE/r+7

UUmtFXdWKGNK6nzLV0yo4TWDXyNLJMu+SP6JiZNsbkYntmUgqFw0iotWNoqgajPQ

U4cmAeDMJMDFTU6Or1Tam+Njv71mIZNGCsplZa2gAHHsmXHeqYiI+vEp5ZljFOkY

SgoWuuERDtFv4FGL5oBxP/Z+SYOrt8ME+rRqsLUWfgXD+tDCE6I=

=sV/2

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

