|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in tcpdump
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in tcpdump
|ID:
|DSA-3775-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian sid, Debian jessie, Debian stretch
|Datum:
|Mo, 30. Januar 2017, 07:05
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5341
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5342
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7974
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5204
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7922
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7931
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7927
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7975
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7984
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7937
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7930
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7932
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7939
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7924
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7929
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5482
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5203
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5202
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5483
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5484
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7983
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5485
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7938
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5486
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7985
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7936
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7973
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5205
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8575
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8574
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7992
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7925
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7993
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7928
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7986
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7940
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7933
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7923
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7926
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7934
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7935
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA256
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3775-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff
January 29, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : tcpdump
CVE ID : CVE-2016-7922 CVE-2016-7923 CVE-2016-7924 CVE-2016-7925
CVE-2016-7926 CVE-2016-7927 CVE-2016-7928 CVE-2016-7929
CVE-2016-7930 CVE-2016-7931 CVE-2016-7932 CVE-2016-7933
CVE-2016-7934 CVE-2016-7935 CVE-2016-7936 CVE-2016-7937
CVE-2016-7938 CVE-2016-7939 CVE-2016-7940 CVE-2016-7973
CVE-2016-7974 CVE-2016-7975 CVE-2016-7983 CVE-2016-7984
CVE-2016-7985 CVE-2016-7986 CVE-2016-7992 CVE-2016-7993
CVE-2016-8574 CVE-2016-8575 CVE-2017-5202 CVE-2017-5203
CVE-2017-5204 CVE-2017-5205 CVE-2017-5341 CVE-2017-5342
CVE-2017-5482 CVE-2017-5483 CVE-2017-5484 CVE-2017-5485
CVE-2017-5486
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in tcpdump, a command-line
network traffic analyzer. These vulnerabilities might result in denial
of service or the execution of arbitrary code.
For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 4.9.0-1~deb8u1.
For the testing distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed
in version 4.9.0-1.
For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in
version 4.9.0-1.
We recommend that you upgrade your tcpdump packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
iQIzBAEBCAAdFiEEtuYvPRKsOElcDakFEMKTtsN8TjYFAliOJGUACgkQEMKTtsN8
TjY54w//TQtKeoBF3uzCtMTKExAzKCZKkVnTLkFKu0Ybcr6ooTQ+Vyy81t0WlHa7
L4i31RavlQerBK3euGLhg679Bcv6Wrtgc1dC6caaDQTWF3+IWrZ/KO3LHJdgLMoj
y10zBMLBdr2rTB4cItXCYcCkzXWGGoDjFyAf9h61O6SAHa9qZthGXCzOY7G0eQfX
GCN7LW2rY+H3NuUo0UYVhiru9poflehxArdQnoeZGU//8uZ5qaD2XeUILQI+gOo8
rwBnYpF7YvrrFGaleVrHgXuLN6t/7HOkMxaIQtn9zmigZfWkOUjPGOAkn8xLKhk3
zgRBT7n+pd+N82TK4B6+RhDilY9Ec2btJ5EDHIJAnmVAATwoULPtgzQwLSrziN9a
DCsusuWxPFcvmyGMy4ooEWpKsZ2MgXusR/As84g5ZeWl9qOuZ9U0aeJtThhl37zA
wNH+KIgWEUoQNmoVrOCUchtbiKeHEbIDUWR1PNpgl3Cb7Fbp3be3AFPJiiTE/r+7
UUmtFXdWKGNK6nzLV0yo4TWDXyNLJMu+SP6JiZNsbkYntmUgqFw0iotWNoqgajPQ
U4cmAeDMJMDFTU6Or1Tam+Njv71mIZNGCsplZa2gAHHsmXHeqYiI+vEp5ZljFOkY
SgoWuuERDtFv4FGL5oBxP/Z+SYOrt8ME+rRqsLUWfgXD+tDCE6I=
=sV/2
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
|
|