Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in MapServer

Name : mapserver

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 7.0.4

Release : 1.gitb4bc015.fc25

URL : http://www.mapserver.org

Summary : Environment for building spatially-enabled internet applications

Description :

Mapserver is an internet mapping program that converts GIS data to

map images in real time. With appropriate interface pages,

Mapserver can provide an interactive internet map based on

custom GIS data.



Update Information:



Update to 7.0.4

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1415619 - CVE-2017-5522 mapserver: Stack-buffer overflow with

specific WFS get feature requests

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1415619

