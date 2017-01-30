|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in MapServer
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in MapServer
|FEDORA-2017-93ed1d1687
|Fedora
|Fedora 25
|Mo, 30. Januar 2017, 07:06
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5522
Originalnachricht
Name : mapserver
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 7.0.4
Release : 1.gitb4bc015.fc25
URL : http://www.mapserver.org
Summary : Environment for building spatially-enabled internet applications
Description :
Mapserver is an internet mapping program that converts GIS data to
map images in real time. With appropriate interface pages,
Mapserver can provide an interactive internet map based on
custom GIS data.
Update Information:
Update to 7.0.4
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1415619 - CVE-2017-5522 mapserver: Stack-buffer overflow with
specific WFS get feature requests
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1415619
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade mapserver' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
