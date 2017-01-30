Login
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in Ghostscript
Name: Pufferüberlauf in Ghostscript
ID: FEDORA-2017-5136456ce3
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Mo, 30. Januar 2017, 07:07
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9601
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1404933

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : ghostscript
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 9.20
Release     : 6.fc24
URL         : http://www.ghostscript.com/
Summary     : A PostScript interpreter and renderer
Description :
Ghostscript is a set of software that provides a PostScript
interpreter, a set of C procedures (the Ghostscript library, which
implements the graphics capabilities in the PostScript language) and
an interpreter for Portable Document Format (PDF) files. Ghostscript
translates PostScript code into many common, bitmapped formats, like
those understood by your printer or screen. Ghostscript is normally
used to display PostScript files and to print PostScript files to
non-PostScript printers.

If you need to display PostScript files or print them to
non-PostScript printers, you should install ghostscript. If you
install ghostscript, you also need to install the ghostscript-fonts
package.

Update Information:

This is a security update for these CVEs:  *
[CVE-2016-9601](https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1410021) - *Heap-
buffer overflow in jbig2_image_new function*  This update also solves possible
licensing issues with ghostscritpt's source code.
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1410022 - CVE-2016-9601 ghostscript: Heap-buffer overflow due to
 Integer overflow in jbig2_image_new function [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1410022
  [ 2 ] Bug #1404933 - ghostscript and non-free UTF code.
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1404933
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade ghostscript' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Twitter
