Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in MapServer
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in MapServer
ID: FEDORA-2017-f8094477ee
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Mo, 30. Januar 2017, 07:11
Referenzen: https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1414680

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : mapserver
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 6.2.4
Release     : 1.fc24
URL         : http://www.mapserver.org
Summary     : Environment for building spatially-enabled internet applications
Description :
Mapserver is an internet mapping program that converts GIS data to
map images in real time. With appropriate interface pages,
Mapserver can provide an interactive internet map based on
custom GIS data.

Update Information:

Update to 6.2.4
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1414680 - Security update for MapServer 7.0.4 and 6.2.4
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1414680
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade mapserver' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
