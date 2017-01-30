|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Perl
Originalnachricht
|
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-75
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: Perl: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: January 29, 2017
Bugs: #580612, #588592, #589680, #606750, #606752
ID: 201701-75
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Perl, the worst of which
could allow remote attackers to execute arbitrary code.
Background
==========
Perl is a highly capable, feature-rich programming language.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 dev-lang/perl < 5.22.3_rc4 >= 5.22.3_rc4
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Perl. Please review
the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.
Impact
======
A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the
privileges of the process, cause a Denial of Service condition, or
escalate privileges.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All Perl users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-lang/perl-5.22.3_rc4"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2015-8607
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8607
[ 2 ] CVE-2015-8853
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8853
[ 3 ] CVE-2016-1238
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1238
[ 4 ] CVE-2016-2381
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2381
[ 5 ] CVE-2016-6185
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6185
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-75
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
