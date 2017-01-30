Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Perl

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-75

https://security.gentoo.org/

Severity: Normal

Title: Perl: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: January 29, 2017

Bugs: #580612, #588592, #589680, #606750, #606752

ID: 201701-75



Synopsis

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Perl, the worst of which

could allow remote attackers to execute arbitrary code.



Background

Perl is a highly capable, feature-rich programming language.



Affected packages

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

1 dev-lang/perl < 5.22.3_rc4 >= 5.22.3_rc4



Description

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Perl. Please review

the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the

privileges of the process, cause a Denial of Service condition, or

escalate privileges.



Workaround

There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

All Perl users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-lang/perl-5.22.3_rc4"



References

[ 1 ] CVE-2015-8607

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8607

[ 2 ] CVE-2015-8853

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8853

[ 3 ] CVE-2016-1238

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1238

[ 4 ] CVE-2016-2381

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2381

[ 5 ] CVE-2016-6185

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6185



Availability

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-75



Concerns?

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





