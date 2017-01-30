Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Perl
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Perl
ID: 201701-75
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Mo, 30. Januar 2017, 07:12
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8607
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2381
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8853
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1238
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6185

Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201701-75
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: Perl: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: January 29, 2017
     Bugs: #580612, #588592, #589680, #606750, #606752
       ID: 201701-75

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Perl, the worst of which
could allow remote attackers to execute arbitrary code.

Background
==========

Perl is a highly capable, feature-rich programming language.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  dev-lang/perl              < 5.22.3_rc4            >= 5.22.3_rc4

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Perl. Please review
the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.

Impact
======

A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the
privileges of the process, cause a Denial of Service condition, or
escalate privileges.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All Perl users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-lang/perl-5.22.3_rc4"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2015-8607
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8607
[ 2 ] CVE-2015-8853
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8853
[ 3 ] CVE-2016-1238
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1238
[ 4 ] CVE-2016-2381
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2381
[ 5 ] CVE-2016-6185
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6185

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-75

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


